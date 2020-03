Chennai engagements for March 8, 2020

07 March 2020 21:12 IST

RELIGION

Gita: Mokasha Vidyananda, Kumaran nagar, 3rd Cross St., Chinmaya Nagar, 10 a.m.

Karaikal Ammaiyar: Madhusudhanan Kalaichelvan, Sri Vishnu Mohan Foundation, New Giri Rd., T. Nagar, 6 p.m.

Advertising

Advertising

Valmiki Ramayanam: U Ve Kidambi Narayanan, Narada Gana Sabha, TTK Rd., Alwarpet, 6.30 p.m.

Shradhanjali for V Rajagopal: Asthika Samajam, T.T.K. Rd., Alwarpet, 7 a.m.

GENERAL

The Tamil Nadu Dr.Ambedkar Law University: 10th K.R. Ramamani Memorial Taxation Competition, Supreme Court Judge V. Ramasubramanian participates, Perungudi, 3.45 p.m.

Social Welfare and Nutritious Meal Programme: International Women's Day celebration, Minister V. Saroja participates, Sir P.T. Thyagaraya Hall, T. Nagar, 10 a.m.

Working Women’s Forum: Award presentation, Kamarajar Arangam, Anna Salai, 5.30 p.m.

Le Midaz International: Women’s Day celebration, The Residency Towers, T. Nagar, 6 p.m.

Nandalala Seva Samithi Trust: International Women’s Day celebrations and award presentation, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Mylapore, 10 a.m.

Sankara Eye Hospital: Free eye cataract screening camp, Indian opticals, Panapakkam Village, Kanchipuram district, 9 a.m.

Humour Club International: Pattimandram, Mylapore Fine Arts Club auditorium, Oliver Rd., Mylapore, 4 p.m.

Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre: Free eye and foot camp, CTH Rd., Avadi, 7 a.m.

Poet Senthamizh Sezhiyan Arakattalai: Launch of publication, Devi Garden, Valasaravakkam, 4 p.m.

Super Kids for Birds: Workshop on bird games and bird watching, Payilagam, 1st Main Rd., Vijaya Nagar, Velachery, 9.30 a.m.

Poovulagin Nanabargal: International Women’s Day celebration, Talk by V. Geetha, ICSA Centre, Egmore, 6 p.m.

International Medical Sciences Academy: Meeting, K.J. Hospital, 11 a.m.

Sahitya Akademi: International Women’s Day, Teynampet, 4 p.m.

The Kasthuriba Club: 69th anniversary celebrations, Madhava Perumal Vasantha Kalyana Mandapam, Mylapore, 4 p.m.

Sri Guruvayurappan Seva Samithi: 51 year dharma uphanayanam, Triplicane Fund Kalyana Mandapam, Triplicane, 8 a.m.

U.S. Consulate General and Care Earth Trust: Exhibition on Water Matters, Periyar Science and Technology Centre, Gandhi Mandapam Rd., Guindy, 10.30 a.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Good Company Group, St. Teresa Church, Nungambakkam, 11 a.m.; Miracle of Marina Group, Chennai School, Venkatarangam Pillai St., T. Nagar; and Circle of Life Group, Annai Velankannai Church, Besant Nagar, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Holy Angels Convent, T. Nagar, 11 a.m; Sunshine Group, Loyola MHSS., UI Colony, Kodambakkam, 4 p.m.; Wisdom AFG, Kesari HSS., Teynampet, 7 p.m. Broadway Group, St. Francis Xavier Church, Broadway, 6 p.m.; CSI Wesley Church, Opp Kallarai Stop, Poonamallee, 7 p.m.; Deiva Shakthi Kuzhu, Sri Sathya Sai HSS., Nadapai Garden St., Theradi 6 p.m.; and St. Anthonys Church, Puzhal, 5 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Assemption School, St. Teresa Church, Nungambakkam, 10.00 a.m.; St. Mathias Church, Kamarajar Salai,, K.K. Nagar; C.S.I. School, Gandhi Main Rd., Oragadam, Ambattur; Govt. HSS., Police Boys Club, Maduravoyal; Sankara MHSS., Thiruvottiyur, Railway Hospital, Perambur, 11 a.m.; Dr. Boaz Memorial Hospital, Velachery Rd., Selaiyur; Infant Jesus Church, Manali New Nagar, Manali; C.S.I. Peters Church, Vyasarpadi, 11.30 a.m.; St. Francis Xavier Church, Broadway, 6 p.m. Kesari HSS., T. Nagar; Police Boys Club, Chinmaya Nagar; Singaram Pillai Boys HSS., Villivakkam; Arul Kadal, Santhome High Rd.; 7 pm.