Chennai engagements for March 7, 2020

06 March 2020 23:04 IST

RELIGION

Ramayanam: Kidambi Narayanan, Narada Gana Sabha, T.T.K. Rd., Alwarpet, 6.30 p.m.

Karaikal Ammaiyar: Madhusudhanan Kalaichelvan, Sri Vishnu Mohan Foundation, 7, New Giri Rd., T. Nagar, 6 p.m.

Sri Guruvayurappan Seva Samithi: 51 year dharma uphanayanam, Sri Guruvayurappan laksharchana, Sree Gangaikondan Mandapam, Triplicane, 5 p.m.

Guided meditation: Raghunayakananda, Vivekananda Cultural Centre, Kamarajar Salai, Triplicane, 7 p.m.

Panchadasi -10: Anubhavananda Saraswati, Sri Rangavilasam,8, Dr. Ranga Road., Mylapore, 6.30 p.m.

CULTURE

U.S. Consulate General and Care Earth Trust: Exhibition on Water Matters, Periyar Science and Technology Centre, Gandhi Mandapam Rd., Guindy, 10.30 a.m.

GENERAL

Pachaiyappa’s College: Convocation, Thiruvalluvar Hall, 10 a.m.

Stella Maris College: 73rd college day celebrations, 5 p.m.

SRM Institute of Science and Technology: Awareness walkathon - ‘Save nature - Save life,’ Elliots Beach, 6 a.m.

SRM Valliammai Engineering College: NSS Camp, SRM Nagar, Kattankulathur, 10 a.m.

SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Vadapalani Campus: 11th annual day, Vadapalani, 3 p.m.

Tamil Heritage Trust: Talk on heritage sites of Cambodia, Arkay Convention Centre, Mylapore, 5.30 p.m.

Vidiyal Trust: Mahakavi Bharathiyar 138th birth anniversary celebrations and distribution of Bharathi Awards, Preetha Reddy Auditorium, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Mylapore, 10.30 a.m.

Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry: Digital disruption and transformation summit, ITC Grand Chola, 9.30 a.m.

Sakya Foundation: National workshop on laying the road map for growth of SCs / STs in India, Hotel Ambassador Pallava, 9 a.m.

Computer Society of India: CSI day 2020, Hotel Palmgrove, 9 a.m.

International Women’s Day Celebrations: Rajan Eyer Care Hospital, Launch of ‘Women Vision 2020’ and honouring women visionaries, T. Nagar, 2 p.m.; Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children, Main auditorium, 12 noon, Government Arts College for Women, Nandanam, 9.30 a.m. Aalim Muhammed Salegh Group of Educational Institutions, Abul Kalam Azad auditorium, 2.30 p.m.

Guru Nanak College: National workshop on ‘Intellectual property rights and innovations,’ Gurudas Seminar Hall, 11 a.m.

Loyola-ICAM College of Engineering and Technology: 10th College day, Bertram Hall, 3 p.m.

Guru Shree Shantivijai Jain College for Women: Inter-collegiate cultural fest, Vepery High Road, 10 a.m.

South India Diet Herbal Yoga and Nature Cure Trust: Free Nature cure training camp, Thakkar Bapa Vidyalaya, Venkatnarayana Rd., T. Nagar, 4 p.m.

Nazareth College of Arts and Science: 15th graduation day, Avadi, 4 p.m.

World Telugu Federation: Free Telugu classes, G.N. Chetty Rd., T. Nagar, 4 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meeting, Sangarsh Group, Fatima Church, United India Colony, Kodambakkam, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Sinagaram Pillai Boys HSS., Villivakkam; St. Louis Church, Canal Bank Rd., Gandhi Nagar, Adyar; T.T.H. Rd.. Devar Peravaio, Avadi; CSI Emmanuel Church, Church Rd., Ottagapalayam, Vadapalani; Silver Jubilee Group, Kevin School, Royapuram; and Puthiya Shakthi aFG, Santhosh Nursery and Primary School, Ezhil Nagar, Kodungaiyur, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Kevin School, Royapuram; Singaram Pillai Boys HSS., Villivakkam, Kesari HSS., T. Nagar; C.S.I. Zion Church School, Chintadripet; Assembly of God’s Church, 100 ft. Rd., Arumbakkam;; Magadalona Mariyal Church, Ezhil Nagar, Poonamallee; C.S.I. Peters Church, Vyasarpadi; Thevar Peravai, CTH Rd., Avadi; Chinmaya Lions Club, Nerkundram Main Rd., Chinmaya Nagar; C.S.I. Deaf School, Santhome High Rd., Mylapore,; Govt. Primary Schook, Karapakkam; R.P.F. Association Office, ICF, Villivakkam, 7 p.m.