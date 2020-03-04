Chennai

Chennai engagements for March 5, 2020

RELIGION

Ramayanam: Kidambi Narayanan, Narada Gana Sabha, T.T.K. Rd., Alwarpet, 6.30 p.m.

Bhagavatham: B. Sundarkumar, Sri Venugopalaswamy Temple, 2nd St., Gopalapuram, 7 p.m.

Gita: R. Aravindan, A1 118/18, Creation Ragas Apartments, 8th Main Rd., Anna Nagar, 6.45 p.m.

Andrada Aanandha Vazhvirku Aanmeegam: Moksha Vidyaananda Sarasvati, 16, Kannagi St., Vinayagapuram, Ambattur, 11 a.m.

Naishkarmyasiddhi: Satyavratananda, Sri Rangavilasam, Dr. Ranga Rd., Mylapore, 11 a.m.

GENERAL

Department of Criminology -University of Madras: Prof. A. Sivamurthy endowment lecture on ‘The Healing Role of Repatriation’, Prof. s.M. Diaz Hall, Chepauk, 3.30 p.m.

Sri Chandrasekharendra Saraswathi Viswa Mahavidyalaya: 23rd convocation, Enathur, 3.30 p.m.

Sri Venkateswara College of Engineering: Inauguration of workshop on ‘Modelling and Simulation of Electric Vehicles’, Sriperumbudur, 9 a.m.

Academy of Maritime Education and Training: Inauguration of conference on ‘Artificial Intelligence and Robotics 2020’, Kanathur, 9.30 a.m.

S.A. Engineering College: Seminar on ‘Current status of energy materials and fuel cells for commercial exploitation’, 9 a.m. and lecture on transformation and distribution, Thiruverkadu, 10 a.m.

SRM Institute of Science and Technology: Inauguration of faculty development program, Ramapuram Campus, 9 a.m.

SRM Valliamai Engineering College: Workshop on ‘Variable Frequency Transformer Model Analysis’, Kattankulathur, 9 a.m.

G.S.S. Jain College for Women: International Women’s Day celebrations, Vepery High Rd., Vepery, 10.30 a.m.

Guild of Service (Central): Felicitation for the students of Sishya School who raised funds for school fees of underprivileged students, GOS-Seva Samajam Boy’s Home Industrial Scool, Saligramam, 10,30 a.m.

Easwari Engineering College: Inauguration of talent fest for UG Grads ‘CONTACT 2020’, Ramapuram, 9.30 a.m.

Sevalaya: Inauguration of Sevamart, 15/11, East Mada St., Mylapore, 10.30 a.m..

Periyar Library Reader’s Circle: Meeting, Periyar Thidla, Vepery, 6.30 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Keep It Simple Group, St. Joseph High School,Vepery High Rd., Vepery, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Caring and Sharing Group, Divine School, Perumal Koil St., S.V. Nagar, Padur;Santhome Boys HSS., Santhome; Tollgate Group, CSI Inbarasu Aalayam, Tollgate; Spiritual Service AFG, CSI Church, Nethaji Nagar, Tondiarpet; and Balwadi School, Kavarapalayam Main Rd., Avadi, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Church of Christ, Anna Nagar; Police Boys Club, Elango Nagar, Virugambakkam; Victory Child Development Centre, Muthalamman Koil St., Selaiyur; Church of Victorious Cross, Jawaharlal Nehru Salai, Ashok Nagar; St. Joseph Church, Cholapuram Rd., Ambattur; St. Sebastian Church, Madhavaram; C.S.I, Church, Tollgate; Good Shepherd Church, MMDA, Madhuravoyal; St. Joseph Church, Balayakarar St., Porur; Santhome HSS., Santhome High Rd., Mylapore; V.G.P. Pbhilominal School, Injambakkam; St. James Church Primary School, Ayanavaram, 7 p.m.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 4, 2020 8:09:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/chennai-engagements-for-march-5-2020/article30982892.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY