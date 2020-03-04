Chennai engagements for March 5, 2020

RELIGION

Ramayanam: Kidambi Narayanan, Narada Gana Sabha, T.T.K. Rd., Alwarpet, 6.30 p.m.

Bhagavatham: B. Sundarkumar, Sri Venugopalaswamy Temple, 2nd St., Gopalapuram, 7 p.m.

Gita: R. Aravindan, A1 118/18, Creation Ragas Apartments, 8th Main Rd., Anna Nagar, 6.45 p.m.

Andrada Aanandha Vazhvirku Aanmeegam: Moksha Vidyaananda Sarasvati, 16, Kannagi St., Vinayagapuram, Ambattur, 11 a.m.

Naishkarmyasiddhi: Satyavratananda, Sri Rangavilasam, Dr. Ranga Rd., Mylapore, 11 a.m.

GENERAL

Department of Criminology -University of Madras: Prof. A. Sivamurthy endowment lecture on ‘The Healing Role of Repatriation’, Prof. s.M. Diaz Hall, Chepauk, 3.30 p.m.

Sri Chandrasekharendra Saraswathi Viswa Mahavidyalaya: 23rd convocation, Enathur, 3.30 p.m.

Sri Venkateswara College of Engineering: Inauguration of workshop on ‘Modelling and Simulation of Electric Vehicles’, Sriperumbudur, 9 a.m.

Academy of Maritime Education and Training: Inauguration of conference on ‘Artificial Intelligence and Robotics 2020’, Kanathur, 9.30 a.m.

S.A. Engineering College: Seminar on ‘Current status of energy materials and fuel cells for commercial exploitation’, 9 a.m. and lecture on transformation and distribution, Thiruverkadu, 10 a.m.

SRM Institute of Science and Technology: Inauguration of faculty development program, Ramapuram Campus, 9 a.m.

SRM Valliamai Engineering College: Workshop on ‘Variable Frequency Transformer Model Analysis’, Kattankulathur, 9 a.m.

G.S.S. Jain College for Women: International Women’s Day celebrations, Vepery High Rd., Vepery, 10.30 a.m.

Guild of Service (Central): Felicitation for the students of Sishya School who raised funds for school fees of underprivileged students, GOS-Seva Samajam Boy’s Home Industrial Scool, Saligramam, 10,30 a.m.

Easwari Engineering College: Inauguration of talent fest for UG Grads ‘CONTACT 2020’, Ramapuram, 9.30 a.m.

Sevalaya: Inauguration of Sevamart, 15/11, East Mada St., Mylapore, 10.30 a.m..

Periyar Library Reader’s Circle: Meeting, Periyar Thidla, Vepery, 6.30 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Keep It Simple Group, St. Joseph High School,Vepery High Rd., Vepery, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Caring and Sharing Group, Divine School, Perumal Koil St., S.V. Nagar, Padur;Santhome Boys HSS., Santhome; Tollgate Group, CSI Inbarasu Aalayam, Tollgate; Spiritual Service AFG, CSI Church, Nethaji Nagar, Tondiarpet; and Balwadi School, Kavarapalayam Main Rd., Avadi, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Church of Christ, Anna Nagar; Police Boys Club, Elango Nagar, Virugambakkam; Victory Child Development Centre, Muthalamman Koil St., Selaiyur; Church of Victorious Cross, Jawaharlal Nehru Salai, Ashok Nagar; St. Joseph Church, Cholapuram Rd., Ambattur; St. Sebastian Church, Madhavaram; C.S.I, Church, Tollgate; Good Shepherd Church, MMDA, Madhuravoyal; St. Joseph Church, Balayakarar St., Porur; Santhome HSS., Santhome High Rd., Mylapore; V.G.P. Pbhilominal School, Injambakkam; St. James Church Primary School, Ayanavaram, 7 p.m.