Chennai Engagements for March 2, 2020

01 March 2020 23:40 IST

RELIGION

Bhagavatham: B. Sundarkumar, Sri Venugopalaswamy Temple, 10, 2nd Street, Gopalapuram, 7 p.m.

Gita: Satyavratananda, Shirdi Sai Hall, Shenoy Nagar, 6.30 p.m

Kaivalya Navaneetham: Moksha Vidhyaananda Sarasvati, S -1, Plot 28, Kumaran Nagar, 3rd Cross Street, Chinmaya Nagar, Stage 2, 11 a.m.

GENERAL

Department of Indian History, University of Madras: The Sir William Meyer Endowment Seminar, Social Sciences Seminar Hall, Chepauk, 10.30 a.m.

The Quaide Milleth College for Men: Mushaira by the Department of Urdu, Medavakkam, 10 a.m.

The New College: International conference on Islamic traditions and practices in South India, Mohamed Sathak Auditorium, Royapettah, 9.30 a.m.

SRM Valliammai Engineering College: National seminar on 'Export marketing innovation: Paradigms in digital economy,' SRM Nagar, Kattankulathur, 9 a.m.

Dr.Ambedkar Academy The People’s Educational Trust: Meeting, Dr.A.Padmanaban Mansion, L-73, Kauvery Colony, 24th St., Anna Nagar East, 6.30 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Grace of the Millennium Group, CSI Zion Church, Chintadripet; and Reality Group, CSI Good Shepherd Church, Taramani 100 ft. Rd., Velachery, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Meston College of Education, Royapettah; The Lady of the Light Church, Luz, Mylapore; Madipakkam Group, Moovarasampettai; Anmeega Asthivara Group, Tollgate; and CSI Church, Padikuppam Rd., Anna Nagar, 7 p.m.; Family Group, Alagumuthumariamman Thirukoil, Korrukupet; and Independence AFG, St. Mathias Church, K.K. Nagar, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Our Lady of Lourdese Church, Perambur, 6.30 p.m.; Meston College, Royapettah;; Risen Redeemers Church, United India Colony, Kodambakkam; Annai Velankanni Church, Besant Nagar; The Lady of the Light Church, Luz, Mylapore; St. Johns Catholic Church, Seniyamman Koil St., Thirumullaivayal; Purana Suvisesa Eluputhal Church, Santhipuram, Thirumullaivoyal; Glory Church, MMDA Colony, Arumbakkam; St. Joseph School,, 18th West Cross St., M.K.B. Nagar; Govt. Primary School, Govindaraj Nagar, Kattupakkam; Immanuel Church, Perumal Kovil St., Nerkundram, English Language Meeting, Teresa Church, Nungambakkam, 7 p.m.

