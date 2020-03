CHENNAI ENGAGEMENTS FOR MARCH 17

17 March 2020 02:08 IST

RELIGION

Bhagavatham: Dhamal Perundevi, G 2, Melody Castle, 3 Soundarapandian St., Ashok Nagar, 6.30 p.m.

Gita: Satyavratananda, Kesari HSS., Pondy Bazaar Extn., T. Nagar, 6 p.m.

Thiruarutpa: P. Banumathi, Sakthi Vinayakar Temple, P.T. Rajan Salai, K.K. Nagar, 6 p.m.

Kandapuranam: Ram Mohandoss, Sri Balasubramaniyaswamy Temple,

GENERAL

Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University; Indian Medical Association Tamil Nadu State Branch and Indian Medical Association Chennai South: Inauguration of International Update on “COVID19’, Guindy, 9 a.m.

SRM Valliammai Engineering College: Seminar on ‘Real Time Sentimental Analysis and Oratorical Competition’, Kattankulathur, 9 a.m.

YMCA Pattimanram: Tribute meeting to K. Anbhazhagan, YMCA Esplanade Auditorium, NSC Bose Rd., 6 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meeting, Self Help Group, Community Service Center, Balfour Rd., Kilpauk, 7 p.m

Al-Anon: Meetings, Blessings AFG, Divine School, S.V. Nagar, Oragadam, Ambattur; CSI James Church, Ullagaram; Conscious AFG, Ezhil Model School, Kodungaiyur; Living Sober AFG, CSI Church, Kalaignar Nagar, Othavadai, Thiruvottiyur; and St. Anne Church, Pallavan Salai, Nesapakkam, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Santhome HSS., Mylapore; CBF Church, Banu Nagar, Pudur, Ambattur; C.S.I. James Church, Medavakkam Main Rd., Ullagaram; St. Josephs Anglo Indian HSS., Vepery; Dr. M.G.R. MHSS., Arcot Rd., Saligramam; Bedhasda Swimming Pool, Elaya Mudali St., Tondiarpet; Christ the King Church, G.K.M. Colony, Peravallur; St. Teresa Church, Nungambakkam High Rd.; ECI Church, Dr. Ambedkar St., Arumbakkam; Bharath Dass School, Perungudi; Karnataka HSS., Habibullah Rd., T. Nagar S.B.M. School, Perumal Kovil St., Thiruverkadu; and English Language Meeting, Church of Christ, W-76, Anna Nagar, 7 p.m.