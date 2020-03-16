Chennai engagements for March 16, 2020

16 March 2020 01:37 IST

RELIGION

Bhagavatham: Dhamal Perundevi, G2 Melody Caste, Soundarapandian Street, Ashok Nagar, 6.30 p.m.

SRM Valliammai Engineering College: Guest lecture on Scheduling & Math Fest 2020, Kattankulathur, 9 a.m.

Kola Perumal Chetty Vaishnav Senior Secondary School: Founder’s Day and Shri Kola Perumal Chetty Best teacher’s award function, DPI Complex, 3 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Grace of the Millennium Group, CSI Zion Church, Chintadripet; and Reality Group, CSI Good Shepherd Church, Taramani 100 ft. Rd., Velachery, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Meston College of Education, Royapettah; The Lady of the Light Church, Luz, Mylapore; Madipakkam Group, Moovarasampettai; Anmeega Asthivara Group, Tollgate; and CSI Church, Padikuppam Rd., Anna Nagar, 7 p.m.; Family Group, Alagumuthumariamman Thirukoil, Korrukupet; and Independence AFG, St. Mathias Church, K.K. Nagar, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Our Lady of Lourdese Church, Perambur, 6.30 p.m.; Meston College, Royapettah;; Risen Redeemers Church, United India Colony, Kodambakkam; Annai Velankanni Church, Besant Nagar; The Lady of the Light Church, Luz, Mylapore; St. Johns Catholic Church, Seniyamman Koil St., Thirumullaivayal; Purana Suvisesa Eluputhal Church, Santhipuram, Thirumullaivoyal; Glory Church, MMDA Colony, Arumbakkam; St. Joseph School,, 18th West Cross St., M.K.B. Nagar; Govt. Primary School, Govindaraj Nagar, Kattupakkam; Immanuel Church, Perumal Kovil St., Nerkundram, English language meeting, Teresa Church, Nungambakkam, 7 p.m.