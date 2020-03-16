Chennai

Chennai engagements for March 16, 2020

RELIGION

Bhagavatham: Dhamal Perundevi, G2 Melody Caste, Soundarapandian Street, Ashok Nagar, 6.30 p.m.

GENERAL

SRM Valliammai Engineering College: Guest lecture on Scheduling & Math Fest 2020, Kattankulathur, 9 a.m.

Kola Perumal Chetty Vaishnav Senior Secondary School: Founder’s Day and Shri Kola Perumal Chetty Best teacher’s award function, DPI Complex, 3 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Grace of the Millennium Group, CSI Zion Church, Chintadripet; and Reality Group, CSI Good Shepherd Church, Taramani 100 ft. Rd., Velachery, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Meston College of Education, Royapettah; The Lady of the Light Church, Luz, Mylapore; Madipakkam Group, Moovarasampettai; Anmeega Asthivara Group, Tollgate; and CSI Church, Padikuppam Rd., Anna Nagar, 7 p.m.; Family Group, Alagumuthumariamman Thirukoil, Korrukupet; and Independence AFG, St. Mathias Church, K.K. Nagar, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Our Lady of Lourdese Church, Perambur, 6.30 p.m.; Meston College, Royapettah;; Risen Redeemers Church, United India Colony, Kodambakkam; Annai Velankanni Church, Besant Nagar; The Lady of the Light Church, Luz, Mylapore; St. Johns Catholic Church, Seniyamman Koil St., Thirumullaivayal; Purana Suvisesa Eluputhal Church, Santhipuram, Thirumullaivoyal; Glory Church, MMDA Colony, Arumbakkam; St. Joseph School,, 18th West Cross St., M.K.B. Nagar; Govt. Primary School, Govindaraj Nagar, Kattupakkam; Immanuel Church, Perumal Kovil St., Nerkundram, English language meeting, Teresa Church, Nungambakkam, 7 p.m.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 16, 2020 1:38:16 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/chennai-engagements-for-march-16-2020/article31077503.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY