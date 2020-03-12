Chennai engagements for March 13, 2020

12 March 2020 21:49 IST

RELIGION

Bhagavatham: Dhamal Perundevi, G 2, Melody Castle, 3 Soundarapandian St., Ashok Nagar, 6.30 p.m.

Thesis on God: R. Aravindan, The Court Yard, 27, Pycrofts Garden Rd., Nungambakkam, 7 a.m.

CULTURE

Sri Sundara Vinayagar Baktha Jana Sabha: Kumbabhishekam of Sri Sundara Vinayagar Temple, Governor Banwarilal Purohit participates, Aishwarya St., Sundara Vinayagapuram, Puzhuthivakkam - Madipakkam, 9 a.m.

U.S. Consulate General and Care Earth Trust: Water Matters exhibition, Periyar Science and Technology Centre, Gandhi Mandapam Rd., Guindy, 10.30 a.m

GENERAL

RAMCO; The Hindu Group and Health and Family Welfare Department, Govt. of Tamil Nadu: Launch and inception of Library at Maternity Wards of District Head QuarterEd Govt. Women and Children Hospitals, Minister C. Vijaya Baskar participates, Govt. Kasturba Gandhi Hospital for Women and Children, Triplicane, 9 A.M.

Zonal Additional Director General of Foreign Trade, Chennai and The Plastics Export Promotion Council: Export awareness programme 2020 - Current Scenario and way forward for Indian Plastic Industry, Hotel Ambassador Pallava, 9.30 a.m.

Madras Institute of Development Studies: Seminar on Union Budget 2020-21, Second Main Rd., Gandhi Nagar, Adyar, 10 a.m.

Department of Mathematics - SRM Institute of Science and Technology: Inauguration of conference on Recent trends in Mathemativcs and its Applications, Kattankulathur, 9.15 a.m.

SRM Valliammai Engineering College: Lecture on ‘Innovation’, 8.15 a.m.. and Mini project expo, Kattankulathur, 10 a.m.

S.A. Engineering College: Lecture on ‘Barriers in Communication’, Thiruverkadu, 2 p.m.

Loyola College: 95th College Day celebrations, Nungambakkam, 5.30 p.m.

Madhuram Narayana Centre For Exceptional Children: Nutrifest - festival for nutritional awareness, theme ‘Dal and Pulses in our Daily Diet’, Prakasam St., T. Nagar, 11.30a.m.

Sri Kanakadurga Telugu Primary Schools: 73rd anniversary celebrations and Sports Day, S.K.D.T.HSS., Villivakkam, 5 p.m.

Sevalaya and Madhuradhwani: Talk series on Mahakavi Bharathi- Maadham dhorum Mahakavi, Arkay Convention Center, Luz, Mylapore, 6.15 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meeting, Sangarsh Group, Fatima Church, United India Colony, Kodambakkam, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Sinagaram Pillai Boys HSS., Villivakkam; St. Louis Church, Canal Bank Rd., Gandhi Nagar, Adyar; T.T.H. Rd.. Devar Peravaio, Avadi; CSI Emmanuel Church, Church Rd., Ottagapalayam, Vadapalani; Silver Jubilee Group, Kevin School, Royapuram; and Puthiya Shakthi aFG, Santhosh Nursery and Primary School, Ezhil Nagar, Kodungaiyur, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Kevin School, Royapuram; Singaram Pillai Boys HSS., Villivakkam, Kesari HSS., T. Nagar; C.S.I. Zion Church School, Chintadripet; Assembly of God’s Church, 100 ft. Rd., Arumbakkam;; Magadalona Mariyal Church, Ezhil Nagar, Poonamallee; C.S.I. Peters Church, Vyasarpadi; Thevar Peravai, CTH Rd., Avadi; Chinmaya Lions Club, Nerkundram Main Rd., Chinmaya Nagar; C.S.I. Deaf School, Santhome High Rd., Mylapore,; Govt. Primary Schook, Karapakkam; R.P.F. Association Office, ICF, Villivakkam, 7 p.m.