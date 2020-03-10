Chennai engagements for March 11, 2020

RELIGION

Uddhava Gita: Satyavratananda, Sri Rangavilasam, Dr. Ranga Rd., Mylapore, 11 a.m.

Taithreya Upanishad: Moksha Vidyaananda Sarasvati, S-1, Plot 28, Kumaran Nagar, 3rd Cross St., Chinmaya Nagar Stage 2, 11 a.m.

CULTURE

U.S. Consulate General and Care Earth Trust: Water Matters exhibition, Periyar Science and Technology Centre, Gandhi Mandapam Rd., Guindy, 10.30 a.m.

GENERAL

Directorate of Tamil Etymological Dictionary Project: Valedictory of Tamil Dictionary Day, Ministers K. Pandiarajan; R. Kamaraj and D. Jayakumar participates, Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University Auditorium, Guindy, 4.30 p.m.

Prasar Bharati - All India Radio: Saarvari Telugu Ugadi celebrations, Multi Track Recording Studios Auditorium, Kamarajar Salai, Mylapore, 5 p.m.

Regional Outreach Bureau; Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Southern Railway, Ministry of Railways: Inauguration of Corona Virus Awareness and Prevention Exhibition ‘Let’s Fight against corona Virus together’,. Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Railway Station, 11.45 a.m. and Egmore Railway Station, 1 p.m.

Easwari Engineering College: Inauguration of conference on Material Research NCMR - 2020, Ramapuram, 9.30 a.m.

S.A. Engineering College: Programme ‘IDEATION 2020 E-Day’, 10 a.m. and Lecture on ‘Prefabricated Structures’, Thiruverkadu, 2 p.m.

Women’s Voluntary Service of Tamil Nadu: Women’s Day and presentation of Woman Achiever awards, Mano Bakthavatsalam Hall, 8/18, Mayor V.R. Ramanathan Rd., Chetpet, 11 a.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meeting, Staying Clean Group, St. Lourdes Church, Don Bosco School, Perambur, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Shrine of Divine Mercy Church, Anna Nagar East; The Lady of the Light Church, Luz, Mylapore; St. Andrews Church, Gandhi Rd., Guduvancherry; One Day Life AFG, Nivedha School, Sathyamoorthy Nagar; Child AFG, Balwadi School, Mannurpet; and CSI Trinity Church, N.M. Rd., Avadi, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Loyola MHSS., United India Colony, Kodambakkam; Divine Mercy Church, D- Block, Anna Nagar East; Anglo Indian Association, Ponniyamman Koil St., Egmore; Annai Velankanni Church, Besant Nagar; Fathima Church, Velachery Main Rd., East Tambaram; Kondithope Community Centre, Police Quarters, Walltax Rd.; E.C.I. Church, Vanagaram Rd., Ambattur; C.S.I. Church, Moolakadai; Corporation School, MKM Koil St., Mylapore; E.C.I. Church, Koladi Rd., Thiruverkadu; E.C.I. Church, Perumal Koil St., Madhuravoyal; R.P.F. Association Office, IC.F. Villivakkam, 7 p.m.