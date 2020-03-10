Chennai

Chennai engagements for March 11, 2020

RELIGION

Uddhava Gita: Satyavratananda, Sri Rangavilasam, Dr. Ranga Rd., Mylapore, 11 a.m.

Taithreya Upanishad: Moksha Vidyaananda Sarasvati, S-1, Plot 28, Kumaran Nagar, 3rd Cross St., Chinmaya Nagar Stage 2, 11 a.m.

CULTURE

U.S. Consulate General and Care Earth Trust: Water Matters exhibition, Periyar Science and Technology Centre, Gandhi Mandapam Rd., Guindy, 10.30 a.m.

GENERAL

Directorate of Tamil Etymological Dictionary Project: Valedictory of Tamil Dictionary Day, Ministers K. Pandiarajan; R. Kamaraj and D. Jayakumar participates, Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University Auditorium, Guindy, 4.30 p.m.

Prasar Bharati - All India Radio: Saarvari Telugu Ugadi celebrations, Multi Track Recording Studios Auditorium, Kamarajar Salai, Mylapore, 5 p.m.

Regional Outreach Bureau; Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Southern Railway, Ministry of Railways: Inauguration of Corona Virus Awareness and Prevention Exhibition ‘Let’s Fight against corona Virus together’,. Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Railway Station, 11.45 a.m. and Egmore Railway Station, 1 p.m.

Easwari Engineering College: Inauguration of conference on Material Research NCMR - 2020, Ramapuram, 9.30 a.m.

S.A. Engineering College: Programme ‘IDEATION 2020 E-Day’, 10 a.m. and Lecture on ‘Prefabricated Structures’, Thiruverkadu, 2 p.m.

Women’s Voluntary Service of Tamil Nadu: Women’s Day and presentation of Woman Achiever awards, Mano Bakthavatsalam Hall, 8/18, Mayor V.R. Ramanathan Rd., Chetpet, 11 a.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meeting, Staying Clean Group, St. Lourdes Church, Don Bosco School, Perambur, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Shrine of Divine Mercy Church, Anna Nagar East; The Lady of the Light Church, Luz, Mylapore; St. Andrews Church, Gandhi Rd., Guduvancherry; One Day Life AFG, Nivedha School, Sathyamoorthy Nagar; Child AFG, Balwadi School, Mannurpet; and CSI Trinity Church, N.M. Rd., Avadi, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Loyola MHSS., United India Colony, Kodambakkam; Divine Mercy Church, D- Block, Anna Nagar East; Anglo Indian Association, Ponniyamman Koil St., Egmore; Annai Velankanni Church, Besant Nagar; Fathima Church, Velachery Main Rd., East Tambaram; Kondithope Community Centre, Police Quarters, Walltax Rd.; E.C.I. Church, Vanagaram Rd., Ambattur; C.S.I. Church, Moolakadai; Corporation School, MKM Koil St., Mylapore; E.C.I. Church, Koladi Rd., Thiruverkadu; E.C.I. Church, Perumal Koil St., Madhuravoyal; R.P.F. Association Office, IC.F. Villivakkam, 7 p.m.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 10, 2020 9:24:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/chennai-engagements-for-march-11-2020/article31033508.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY