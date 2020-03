CHENNAI ENGAGEMENTS FOR MARCH 10

09 March 2020 20:03 IST

RELIGION

Gita: Satyavratananda, Kesari HSS., Pondy Bazaar Extn., T. Nagar, 6 p.m.

Mukunda Mala: Moksha Vidyaananda Sarasvati, 77, Thirupugazh St., Kamatchi Nagar, Valasaravakkam, 11 a.m.

Thiruarutpa: C. Sadhanandan, Sakthi Vinayagar Temple, P.T. Rajan Salai, K.K. Nagar, 6 p.m.

CULTURE

U.S. Consulate General and Care Earth Trust: Water Matters exhibition, Periyar Science and Technology Centre, Gandhi Mandapam Rd., Guindy, 10.30 a.m.

GENERAL

Thakkar Bapa Vidyalaya and Chennai Petroleum Corporation: Convocation, Gandhi Gallery, Venkatnarayana Rd., T. Nagar, 11 a.m.

SRM Valliammai Engineering College: Lecture on ‘Sequential batch reactor in Aerobic Treatment’, Kattankulathur, 10 a.m.

S.A. Engineering College: CSI Foundation Day, Thiruverkadu, 9.30 a.m.

Vidyasagar: 35th annual day celebration, Besant Nagar Beach, Near Broken Bridge, Arcot Kuppam, 2 p.m.

Harijan Sevak Sangh - Chennai Chapter: Physical fitness check up, Thakkar Bapa Vidyalaya Campus, Venkatnarayana Rd., T. Nagar, 10 a.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meeting, Self Help Group, Community Service Center, Balfour Rd., Kilpauk, 7 p.m

Al-Anon: Meetings, Blessings AFG, Divine School, S.V. Nagar, Oragadam, Ambattur; CSI James Church, Ullagaram; Conscious AFG, Ezhil Model School, Kodungaiyur; Living Sober AFG, CSI Church, Kalaignar Nagar, Othavadai, Thiruvottiyur; and St. Anne Church, Pallavan Salai, Nesapakkam, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Santhome HSS., Mylapore; CBF Church, Banu Nagar, Pudur, Ambattur; C.S.I. James Church, Medavakkam Main Rd., Ullagaram; St. Josephs Anglo Indian HSS., Vepery; Dr. M.G.R. MHSS., Arcot Rd., Saligramam; Bedhasda Swimming Pool, Elaya Mudali St., Tondiarpet; Christ the King Church, G.K.M. Colony, Peravallur; St. Teresa Church, Nungambakkam High Rd.; ECI Church, Dr. Ambedkar St., Arumbakkam; Bharath Dass School, Perungudi; Karnataka HSS., Habibullah Rd., T. Nagar S.B.M. School, Perumal Kovil St., Thiruverkadu; and English Language Meeting, Church of Christ, W-76, Anna Nagar, 7 p.m.