Chennai engagements for March 1, 2020

RELIGION

Ramayanam: Rama Dikshithar, Krishna Gana Sabha, T. Nagar, 6.30 p.m.

Gita: Moksha Vidhyaananda Sarasvati, S-1, Plot 28, Kumaran Nagar 3rd Cross St., Chinmaya Nagar, Stage 2, 10 a.m.

Manisha Panchakam: Satyavratananda, Samskrita Bharati Hall, Dr. Radhakrishnan Salai 8th St., Mylapore, 8.30 a.m.

Viveka Choodamani: Swaroopananda, Rajam Neela, Plot No W 140, 4th St., Sector B, Park Rd.. Annanagar West, 6,45 p.m.

Vel Maaral: Suguna, Shrivaikuntham, 100 Feet Rd., Selaiyur, 4.15 p.m.

CULTURE

Siva Foundation: Inauguration of Silver Jubilee celebrations and presentation of awards, Narada Gana Sabha, T.T.K. Rd., Alwarpet, 4.25 p.m.

Sri Bhavani Natyalaya: Salangai Pooja, Vani Mahal, G.N. Chetty Rd., T. Nagar, 6 p.m.

Phoenix MarketCity: Inauguration of street art culture with large-scale art installations, Velachery Main Rd., Velachery, 11 a.m.

Chennai Srimath Venkataramana Bhagavathar Sangeetha Samajam: 2nd annual day celebrations, Dakshinamurthy Auditorium, P.S. HSS., Mylapore, 9 a.m.

GENERAL

Indian Society of Victimology; Department of Criminology - University of Madras and Department of Psychology, Stella Maris College: Vledictopry of 7th Intl. and 11th Biennial conference, Cathedral Rd., 2.30 p.m.

Tamilnad Kidney Research Foundation: World Kidney 2020 celebrations, awareness and prevention programme, Madras Medical Mission Hospital Auditorium, Mogappair, 8 a.m.

All India Federation of Other Backward Classes Employees Welfare Associations: Meeting, IOA Auditorium, Royapettah, 11.30 a.m.

Aalim Muhammed Salegh College of Engineering Alumni Association: Alumni gettogether, Muthapudupet, 10.30 a.m.

Lions Club of Chennai Periamet: Meeting, Hotel Ashoka, 6.31 p.m.

Sankara Eye Hospital: Eye camp, Govt, Primary School, Ramanjeri, Poondi Taluk, 9 a.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Good Company Group, St. Teresa Church, Nungambakkam, 11 a.m.; Miracle of Marina Group, Chennai School, Venkatarangam Pillai St., T. Nagar; and Circle of Life Group, Annai Velankannai Church, Besant Nagar, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Holy Angels Convent, T. Nagar, 11 a.m; Sunshine Group, Loyola MHSS., UI Colony, Kodambakkam, 4 p.m.; Wisdom AFG, Kesari HSS., Teynampet, 7 p.m. Broadway Group, St. Francis Xavier Church, Broadway, 6 p.m.; CSI Wesley Church, Opp Kallarai Stop, Poonamallee, 7 p.m.; Deiva Shakthi Kuzhu, Sri Sathya Sai HSS., Nadapai Garden St., Theradi 6 p.m.; and St. Anthonys Church, Puzhal, 5 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Assemption School, St. Teresa Church, Nungambakkam, 10.00 a.m.; St. Mathias Church, Kamarajar Salai,, K.K. Nagar; C.S.I. School, Gandhi Main Rd., Oragadam, Ambattur; Govt. HSS., Police Boys Club, Maduravoyal; Sankara MHSS., Thiruvottiyur, Railway Hospital, Perambur, 11 a.m.; Dr. Boaz Memorial Hospital, Velachery Rd., Selaiyur; Infant Jesus Church, Manali New Nagar, Manali; C.S.I. Peters Church, Vyasarpadi, 11.30 a.m.; St. Francis Xavier Church, Broadway, 6 p.m. Kesari HSS., T. Nagar; Police Boys Club, Chinmaya Nagar; Singaram Pillai Boys HSS., Villivakkam; Arul Kadal, Santhome High Rd.; 7 pm.