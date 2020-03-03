Chennai

CHENNAI ENGAGEMENTS FOR MARCH 04

RELIGION

Bhagavatham: B. Sundarkumar, Sri Venugopalaswamy Temple, 2nd St., Gopalapuram, 7 p.m.

Uddava Gita: Satyavratananda, Sri Rangavilasam, Dr. Ranga Rd., Mylapore, 11 a.m.

Taithreya Upanishad: Moksha Vidhyaananda Sarasvati, S-1, Plot 2B, Kumaran Nagar 2nd Cross St., Chinmayanagar,Stage 2, 11 a.m.

Vedanta Treatise: R. Aravindan, C Flat, Haromy, 20/39, Venkatarathinam Nagar, Adyar, 6.45 p.m.

CULTURE

Apparel Manufacturers of India: Trade Fair, Hotel Green Park, Vadapalani, 9 a.m.

GENERAL

Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry: Madras School of Economics: 7th Dr. Raja J. Chelliah memorial lecture on ‘Wealth Creation’, Gandhi Mandapam Rd., Kottur, 3.30 p.m.

SRM Valliammai Engineering College: Lecture on ‘Disaster Management’, Kattankulathur, 10.30 a.m.

S.A, Engineering College and Lions Club of Bharath: Blood donation and medica camp, Thiruverkadu, 10 a.m.

KingMakers IAS Academy: Talk on What does UPSC expect from the candidates?, Kalam Towers, W4, 5th Main Rd., Anna Nagar, 1 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meeting, Staying Clean Group, St. Lourdes Church, Don Bosco School, Perambur, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Shrine of Divine Mercy Church, Anna Nagar East; The Lady of the Light Church, Luz, Mylapore; St. Andrews Church, Gandhi Rd., Guduvancherry; One Day Life AFG, Nivedha School, Sathyamoorthy Nagar; Child AFG, Balwadi School, Mannurpet; and CSI Trinity Church, N.M. Rd., Avadi, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Loyola MHSS., United India Colony, Kodambakkam; Divine Mercy Church, D- Block, Anna Nagar East; Anglo Indian Association, Ponniyamman Koil St., Egmore; Annai Velankanni Church, Besant Nagar; Fathima Church, Velachery Main Rd., East Tambaram; Kondithope Community Centre, Police Quarters, Walltax Rd.; E.C.I. Church, Vanagaram Rd., Ambattur; C.S.I. Church, Moolakadai; Corporation School, MKM Koil St., Mylapore; E.C.I. Church, Koladi Rd., Thiruverkadu; E.C.I. Church, Perumal Koil St., Madhuravoyal; R.P.F. Association Office, IC.F. Villivakkam, 7 p.m.

