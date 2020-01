Chennai Engagements for January 8, 2020

RELIGION

Uddhava Gita: Satyavratananda, Sri Rangavilasam, 8 Dr. Ranga Rd., Mylapore, 11 a.m.

Taitreya Upanishad: Moksha Vidhyaananda Sarasvati, S-1, Plot 28, Kumaran Nagar, 3rd Cross St., Chinmaya Nagar, Stage 2, 11 a.m.

Thiruppavai: V. Ramamurthy, Srinivasa Perumal Temple, Gujji Naicken St., Anna Nagar East, 6.30 a.m.; Velukkudi Krishnan, Jaigopal Garodia Hindu Vidyalaya, 4th St., Postal Colony, West Mambalam, 7 a.m.; Kalyanapuram R. Aaravamudachariar, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, East Mada St., Mylapore, 7 a.m.; Kidambi Narayanan, R.R. Sabha, Mylapore, 7.30 a.m.; Kalian Sampath, Perambur Kalvi Kazhagam, 12, Gurumurthy Garden St., Perambur, 10 a.m.; Ilaiyaville Srinidhi, E 55-B, 19th Cross St., Besant Nagar, 4 p.m.; C. Nammalwar, Sri Varadharaja Perumal Temple, Mugalivakkam, 6 p.m.; Srinivasa Gopala Mahadesikan, Sri Vedantha Desikar Devasthanam, K.P. Sannidhi St., Mylapore, 6.30 p.m.; Tirumalai Venmkatachariyar, Sri Andalammal Matam, Sanjeevaroyan Koil St., Old Washermenpet, 6.30 p.m.; R. Narayanan, Sri Varasiddhi Vinayagar Temple, 177, Welcome Colony, 25th St., E Sector, Anna Nagar West Extn., 6.30 p.m.; J. Chinnathambu, Andal Sametha Rangamannar Temple, Selva Vinayagar Koil St., Perambur, 6.30 p.m.; Rangan, Arthanareeswarar Koil Campus, 4th Main Rd., Nanganallur, 6.30 p.m.; P.B. Rajahamsam, Narayani Ammal Kalyana Mandapam, Mandaveli, 6.45 p.m.

108 Divyadesa Mahatmiyam: Velukkudi Krishnan, Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple, Semmancherry, 6.30 p.m.

Thiruvilayadal Puranam: Somasundaran, Sri Karpaga Vinayagar Temple, Second Cross St., R.A. Puram, 6 p.m.

Namasangeerthanam: Kumbakonam Ananthanarayana Bhagavathar, Vedavyasa Tapovanam, 1, Kalathumetu St., Kamarajapuram, Selaiyur, 6 p.m.

CULTURE

Prakrit Arts: Inauguration of Colours 2020 - an exhibition of paintings by leading artiss, Hotel Rain Tree, 11 a.m.

GENERAL

National Safety Council - Tamil Nadu Chapter: Presentation of Occupational Health, Safety and Environment Awards 2018 and Safety competitions 2019 The Ambassador Pallava, 10.30 a.m.

Department of English, University of Madras and Chennai Literary Association: Inauguration of 7th Chennai Literary Festival, F-50, Centenary Building, Chepauk, 10.30 a.m.

Vellore Institute of Technology, Chennai: Inauguration of symposium on ‘28th DAE-BRNS National Laser’, Vandalur - Kelambakkam Rd., 9.30 a.m.

Hindustan Chamber of Commerce and Brickwork: Programme on ‘Economic Scenario - The Way Forward’, H.C. Kothari Memorial Hall, Greams Dugar, South Wing, 5th Floor, 9.30 a.m.

Veda Pata Nidhi Trust: Shradhanjali to Sri Chandrasekharendra Sarasvati Swamigal, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Mylapore, 5.30 p.m.

S.A. Engineering College: Blood donation and medical camp, Thiruverkadu, 10 a.m.

Thakkar Bapa Vidyalaya Samithi; Chinnjan Charitable Trust and S & S PCT: 150th birth anniversary celebratins of Thakkar Bapa and 69th memorial day of Sardar Vallabhai Patel, Venkatnarayana Rd., T. Nagar, 11 a.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meeting, Staying Clean Group, St. Lourdes Church, Don Bosco School, Perambur, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Shrine of Divine Mercy Church, Anna Nagar East; The Lady of the Light Church, Luz, Mylapore; St. Andrews Church, Gandhi Rd., Guduvancherry; One Day Life AFG, Nivedha School, Sathyamoorthy Nagar; Child AFG, Balwadi School, Mannurpet; and CSI Trinity Church, N.M. Rd., Avadi, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Loyola MHSS., United India Colony, Kodambakkam; Divine Mercy Church, D- Block, Anna Nagar East; Anglo Indian Association, Ponniyamman Koil St., Egmore; Annai Velankanni Church, Besant Nagar; Fathima Church, Velachery Main Rd., East Tambaram; Kondithope Community Centre, Police Quarters, Walltax Rd.; E.C.I. Church, Vanagaram Rd., Ambattur; C.S.I. Church, Moolakadai; Corporation School, MKM Koil St., Mylapore; E.C.I. Church, Koladi Rd., Thiruverkadu; E.C.I. Church, Perumal Koil St., Madhuravoyal; R.P.F. Association Office, IC.F. Villivakkam, 7 p.m.