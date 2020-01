Chennai engagements for January 31, 2019

RELIGION

Gita: Mitrananda, Tapovan Hall, Chinmaya Heritage Centre, 13th Avenue, Harrington Rd., Chetpet, 7 p.m.

Viveka Choodamani: Ramana Swaroopananda, Plot No W 140, 4th St., Sector B, Park Rd., Anna Nagar West, 6.45 p.m.

Vedha Geethan: Lakshmanan, Saiva Samaya Baktha Jana Sabha, 222, Mint St., 6.30 p.m.

CULTURE

Sahitya Akademi: Documentary f9ilm festival, Guna Building, 2nd Floor, 443, Anna Salai, Teynampet, 4.30 p.m.

N.K.T. National Girl’s HSS.: Annual dramatic performance’Sri Andal - The Divine Lord’, Dr. Besant Rd., Triplicane, 5 p.m.

Inko Centre: Inauguration of exhibition “Ocean of Silence’, The Gallery, Adyar Club Gate Rd., R.A. Puram, 6.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Hindustan College of Arts and Science: Inauguration of Silver Jubilee celebrations, Governor Banwarilal Purohit, participates, Padur, 11.30 a.m.

Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship: Inauguration of 35th edition of India International Leather Fair, Deputy Chief Minister O. Pannerselvam and Ministers participates, Cnhennai Trade Centre, Nandambakkam, 5.30 p.m.

Indian Society of Neuroanaesthesiology and Critical Care: Inauguration of conference ISNACC 2020, Radisson Blu Resort Temple Bay, Mamallapuram, 6 p.m.

S.A. Engineering College: Lecture on ‘Deep Learning and Image Processing’, Thiruverkadu, 9.30 a.m.

Indian Community Welfare Organisation: Launch of Anti Human Trafficking Clubn in Tamil Nadu, Jivana Jothi, 107, Pantheon Rd., Egmore, 11 a.m.

Chettinad Vidyashram: 34th annual day celebrations - Bhuvana Harshanam - Universal Happiness, Kumararajah M.A.M. Muthiah Hall, R.A. Puram, 5 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meeting, Sangarsh Group, Fatima Church, United India Colony, Kodambakkam, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Sinagaram Pillai Boys HSS., Villivakkam; St. Louis Church, Canal Bank Rd., Gandhi Nagar, Adyar; T.T.H. Rd.. Devar Peravaio, Avadi; CSI Emmanuel Church, Church Rd., Ottagapalayam, Vadapalani; Silver Jubilee Group, Kevin School, Royapuram; and Puthiya Shakthi aFG, Santhosh Nursery and Primary School, Ezhil Nagar, Kodungaiyur, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Kevin School, Royapuram; Singaram Pillai Boys HSS., Villivakkam, Kesari HSS., T. Nagar; C.S.I. Zion Church School, Chintadripet; Assembly of God’s Church, 100 ft. Rd., Arumbakkam;; Magadalona Mariyal Church, Ezhil Nagar, Poonamallee; C.S.I. Peters Church, Vyasarpadi; Thevar Peravai, CTH Rd., Avadi; Chinmaya Lions Club, Nerkundram Main Rd., Chinmaya Nagar; C.S.I. Deaf School, Santhome High Rd., Mylapore,; Govt. Primary Schook, Karapakkam; R.P.F. Association Office, ICF, Villivakkam, 7 p.m.