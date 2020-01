Chennai Engagements for January 3, 2019

RELIGION

Thiruppavai: V. Ramamurthy, Srinivasa Perumal Temple, Gujji Naicken St., Anna Nagar East, 6.30 a.m.; Velukkudi Krishnan, Jaigopal Garodia Hindu Vidyalaya, 4th St., Postal Colony, West Mambalam, 7 a.m.; Kalyanaraman R. Aaravamudhachari, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, East Mada St., Mylapore, 7n a.m.; Kidambi Narayanan, R.R. Sabha, Mylapore, 7.30 a.m.; Ilaiyaville Srinidhi, E 55-B, 19th Cross St., Besant Nagar, 4 p.m.; C. Nammalwar, Sri Varadharaja Perumal Temple, Mugalivakkam, 6 p.m.; Srinivasa Gopala Mahadesikan, Sri Vedantha Desikar Devasthanam, K.P. Sannidhi St., Mylapore, 6.30 p.m.; Tirumalai Venmkatachariyar, Sri Andalammal Matam, Sanjeevaroyan Koil St., Old Washermenpet, 6.30 p.m.; R. Narayanan, Sri Varasiddhi Vinayagar Temple, 177, Welcome Colony, 25th St., E Sector, Anna Nagar West Extn., 6.30 p.m.; J. Chinnathambu, Andal Sametha Rangamannar Temple, Selva Vinayagar Koil St., Perambur, 6.30 p.m.; Rangan, Arthanareeswarar Koil Campus, 4th Main Rd., Nanganallur, 6.30 p.m.; P.B. Rajahamsam, Narayani Ammal Kalyana Mandapam, Mandaveli, 6.45 p.m.

108 Divyadesa Mahatmiyam: Velukkudi Krishnan, Sri Karpaga Vinayakar Sri Pandurangan Temple, 9th Street, Adambakkam, 6.30 p.m.

CULTURE

Music Academy: Inauguration of 14th Dance festival, Consul General , Consulate General of the Kingdom and Belgium participates and conferment of Nritya Kalanidhi to Priyadarshini Govind, T.T. Krishnamachari Auditorium, T.T.K. Road., Royapettah, 5.30 p.m.

Goethe-Institut Chennai: 60 German Filmabends 1960-2020, today Naked among Wolves, Rutland Gate 5th St., Thousand Lights, 7 p.m.

Krithika Subramanian and Namaargam Dance Co,: Programme on ‘Celebration of Life’, Narada Gana Sabha, T.T.K. Rd., Alwarpet, 5.30 p.m.

Central Cottage Industries Emporium: Exhbition on ‘Treasures from the North East’, 672, Anna Salai, Temple Tower, Nandanam, 10.30 a.m.

GENERAL

Roja Muthiah Research Library: Talk on “Telling the Tale of Tamils Across the Oceans’, 3rd Cross Rd., CPT Campus, Taramani, 5.30 p.m,

New India Forum: Programme on ‘Sri Lankan Tamil People and Indian Citienship Amendment Act’, Kumara Raja Muthiah Auditorium, Chettinad House, MRC Nagar, 5.30 p.m.

Easwari Engineering College: Inauguration of symposium on ‘McADROIT’20’, Ramapuram, 9 a.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meeting, Sangarsh Group, Fatima Church, United India Colony, Kodambakkam, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Sinagaram Pillai Boys HSS., Villivakkam; St. Louis Church, Canal Bank Rd., Gandhi Nagar, Adyar; T.T.H. Rd.. Devar Peravaio, Avadi; CSI Emmanuel Church, Church Rd., Ottagapalayam, Vadapalani; Silver Jubilee Group, Kevin School, Royapuram; and Puthiya Shakthi aFG, Santhosh Nursery and Primary School, Ezhil Nagar, Kodungaiyur, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Kevin School, Royapuram; Singaram Pillai Boys HSS., Villivakkam, Kesari HSS., T. Nagar; C.S.I. Zion Church School, Chintadripet; Assembly of God’s Church, 100 ft. Rd., Arumbakkam;; Magadalona Mariyal Church, Ezhil Nagar, Poonamallee; C.S.I. Peters Church, Vyasarpadi; Thevar Peravai, CTH Rd., Avadi; Chinmaya Lions Club, Nerkundram Main Rd., Chinmaya Nagar; C.S.I. Deaf School, Santhome High Rd., Mylapore,; Govt. Primary Schook, Karapakkam; R.P.F. Association Office, ICF, Villivakkam, 7 p.m.