Chennai engagements for January 27, 2020

RELIGION

Viveka Choodamani: Ramana Swaroopananda, Rajam Neela, Plot Number W140, 4th Street, Park Road, Anna Nagar West, 6.45 p.m.

GENERAL

CAA-NRC-NPR- A public discussion: Justice (Retd) AP Shah, Former Chief Justice of the Delhi and Madras High Courts, N. Ram, Chairman, The Hindu Publishing Group, Usha Ramanathan, Legal Scholar and Rohini Mohan, Journalist speak, Music Academy(Mini Hall), 6 p.m.

Kavalan SOS: Awareness program by Lotte India and Tamil Nadu Police, Tidel Park Signal, 9 a.m.

AMET University: International conference on emotional well-being of seafarers onboard, Anna Centenary Library, Conference Hall, Kotturpuram, 9 a.m.

Easwari Engineering College: AICTE- Margdarshan scheme(Share and mentor institutions), Chief Guest Uma Raghunathan, Director(RIFD), AICTE, Ramapuram, 9.30 a.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Grace of the Millennium Group, CSI Zion Church, Chintadripet; and Reality Group, CSI Good Shepherd Church, Taramani 100 ft. Rd., Velachery, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Meston College of Education, Royapettah; The Lady of the Light Church, Luz, Mylapore; Madipakkam Group, Moovarasampettai; Anmeega Asthivara Group, Tollgate; and CSI Church, Padikuppam Rd., Anna Nagar, 7 p.m.; Family Group, Alagumuthumariamman Thirukoil, Korrukupet; and Independence AFG, St. Mathias Church, K.K. Nagar, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Our Lady of Lourdese Church, Perambur, 6.30 p.m.; Meston College, Royapettah;; Risen Redeemers Church, United India Colony, Kodambakkam; Annai Velankanni Church, Besant Nagar; The Lady of the Light Church, Luz, Mylapore; St. Johns Catholic Church, Seniyamman Koil St., Thirumullaivayal; Purana Suvisesa Eluputhal Church, Santhipuram, Thirumullaivoyal; Glory Church, MMDA Colony, Arumbakkam; St. Joseph School,, 18th West Cross St., M.K.B. Nagar; Govt. Primary School, Govindaraj Nagar, Kattupakkam; Immanuel Church, Perumal Kovil St., Nerkundram, English Language Meeting, Teresa Church, Nungambakkam, 7 p.m.