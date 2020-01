Chennai engagements for January 26, 2020

RELIGION

Mahabharatham: Kidambi Narayanan, Sri Sankara Vidyalaya MHSS., Velachery Main Rd., East Tambaram, 6.45 p.m.

Vishnu Sahasranamam: M.A. Venkatakrishnan, Sri Vishnu Mohan Foundation, 7, New Giri Rd., T. Nagar, 6 p.m.

Dakshnamurthy: Satyavratananda, Samskrita Bharati Hall, Dr. Radhakrishnan Salai 8th St., Mylapore, 8.30 a.m.

Thurmoolar Thirumandhiram: R. Narayanan, Perambur Kalvi Kazhagam, Gurumurthy Garden St., Perambur, 10 a.m.

Thiruppugazh: Ma. Ki. Ramanan, Sri Balasubramaniar Thirupugazh Baktha Janasabha, Grama St., Thiruvottiyur, 10 a.m.

Thadagai: Ramamurthy, Vivekanandar Illam, Kamarajar Salai, 6.15 p.m.

CULTURE

Madras Kerala Samaj: Kerala Cultural Exchange festival, 903, P.H. Rd., 4 p.m.

Hindu Spiritual and Service Foundation and Initiative for Moral and Cultural Training Foundation: Revering Womanhood, Hindu Spiritual and Service Fair 2020, Guru Nanak College Grounds, Velacherym, 6.05 p.m.

Organising Committee: 103rd MGR Birth anniversary celebrations, Musical Nite “Legends that are alive’, Sabari Serenity Apartments, Siruseri Main Rd., 6.45 p.m.

GENERAL

REPUBLIC DAY CELEBRATIONS: Tamil Nadu Government - Parade, Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisami participates, Ganfdhi Statue, Kamarajar Salai, Marina, 8 a.m.; Chennai Port Trust - CISF Barracks, 10th Gate, Rajaji Salai, 7.30 a.m.; Javeed Mosque - Taking pledge to all regions, Anna Nagar, 7.30 a.m.; Airport Authoiry of India, Administrative Office, Regional Headquarters, Southern Region and ATS Comolex, 7.45 a.m.; Customs House, Rajaji Salai, 7.45 a.m.; Office of the Principal Chief Commissioner of CGST and Central Excis, Mahatma Gandhi Rd., Nungambakkam, 8 a.m.; International Arriva Terminal, Chennai Airport, 8 a.m.; Kola Perumal Chetty Vaishnav SSS., Periyar EVR Salai, Arumbakkam, 8 a.m.;The Young Men’s Indian Association, Royapettah High Rd., Mylapore, 8.30 a.m.; Railway Cliams Tribunal - Chetput, 8.30 a.m.; Commissioner of Customs (Air Cargo), Air Cargo Complex, Meenambakkam, 8.30 a.m.; Southern Railway - Railway Stadium, Perambur, 8.45 a.m.;Tamil Maanila Conhress - Ellaiamman Koil St., Teynampet, 9 a.m.; Metropolitan Transport Corporation, Pallavan House, Anna Salai, 9 a.m.; The Anjuman-E-Himayath-E-Islam, 16, B.N. Reddy Rd., T. Nagar, 9 a.m.; J.H.A. Agarsen College, Madhavaram, 9 a.m.; Chief Project Director, Railway Electrification, Chennai Egmore, 9.15 a.m. Lamech HSS., Kaikkankuppam, 9.15 a.m.; Aalim Muhammed Salegh, Muthapudupet, 9.30 a.m.; Tamil Nadu Congress Committee - Sathyamurthy Bhavan, 9.30 a.m.; Chief Administrative Officer, Construction/Chennai Egmore, 10 a.m; Chief Working Manager - Locl Workshop - Loco Works, Perambur, 10 a.m.; Thakkar Bapa Vidyalaya samithi - Venkatnarayana Rd., T. Nagar, 10 a.m.; Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowmenrs Department, Nungambakkam, 10 a.m.; Divisional Railway Manager, Chennai Division - NGO Annexe, Park Town, 10.15 a.m. Communisty Part of India (Marxist), Pothy’s Textiles, Panagal Park, T. Nagar, 10.30 a.m.

Triplicane Cultural Academy and The Kasturi Srinivasan Library: 66th anniversary celebrations and talk on ‘Auto Industry - Present and Future Tense’, TAG Centre, 69, TTK Rd., Alwarpet, 5.30 p.m.

Agaram Foundation: Programme on Agaram Family Welcomes You’, M. Gopalakrishnan Illam, Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology, Rajiv Gandhi Salai, 2.30 p.m.

Kalki Krishnamurthy Memorial Trust: Kalki Krishnamurthy memorial day, Raga Sudha Hall, Luz, 6 p.m.

Velammal College of Engineering and Technology: Alumni Meet 2020 - inauguration of Chennai Chapter, Velammal Hall, Nolambur, Mogappair West, 9.30 a.m.

S.A. Engineering College: 16th Alumni Meet, Thiruvergadu, 8.30 a.m.

Kumararani Meena Muthiah MHSS.: 19th annual day celebrations, Chettinad Vidyashram, R.A. Puram, 5 p.m.

Tamil Nadu Magazine Publishers Association: L Annual day celebrations and distribution of awards, LLA Building, Anna Salai, 9 a.m.

Heart For India Foundation: Anniversary celebrations, Govt. HSS., Ambedkar Salai, Nanmangalam, 8.30 a.m.

Vidya Mandhir Matriculation School: Golden Jubilee Celebrations, Narada Gana Sabha, TTK Rd., Alwarpet, 3 p.m.

Manav Seva Trust: Quiz programme for kids and students on Swami Vivekananda and Republic Day celebrations, Hari Om Vidyalaya, Sector 5, K.K. Nagar, 3.30 p.m.

Tambaram Humour Club: Meeting, Valluvar Gurukulam School, G.S.T. Rd., Tambaram, 4 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Good Company Group, St. Teresa Church, Nungambakkam, 11 a.m.; Miracle of Marina Group, Chennai School, Venkatarangam Pillai St., T. Nagar; and Circle of Life Group, Annai Velankannai Church, Besant Nagar, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Holy Angels Convent, T. Nagar, 11 a.m; Sunshine Group, Loyola MHSS., UI Colony, Kodambakkam, 4 p.m.; Wisdom AFG, Kesari HSS., Teynampet, 7 p.m. Broadway Group, St. Francis Xavier Church, Broadway, 6 p.m.; CSI Wesley Church, Opp Kallarai Stop, Poonamallee, 7 p.m.; Deiva Shakthi Kuzhu, Sri Sathya Sai HSS., Nadapai Garden St., Theradi 6 p.m.; and St. Anthonys Church, Puzhal, 5 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Assemption School, St. Teresa Church, Nungambakkam, 10.00 a.m.; St. Mathias Church, Kamarajar Salai,, K.K. Nagar; C.S.I. School, Gandhi Main Rd., Oragadam, Ambattur; Govt. HSS., Police Boys Club, Maduravoyal; Sankara MHSS., Thiruvottiyur, Railway Hospital, Perambur, 11 a.m.; Dr. Boaz Memorial Hospital, Velachery Rd., Selaiyur; Infant Jesus Church, Manali New Nagar, Manali; C.S.I. Peters Church, Vyasarpadi, 11.30 a.m.; St. Francis Xavier Church, Broadway, 6 p.m. Kesari HSS., T. Nagar; Police Boys Club, Chinmaya Nagar; Singaram Pillai Boys HSS., Villivakkam; Arul Kadal, Santhome High Rd.; 7 pm.