Chennai engagements for January 25, 20204

RELIGION

Mahabharatham: Kidambi Narayanan, Sri Sankara Vidyalaya MHSS., Velachery Main Rd., East Tambaram, 6.45 p.m.

Andrada Vazhvil Vedantham: Moksha Vidhyaananda Sarasvati, Pace Achyuta, Seemathamman Nagar, Maduravouyal, 7 p.m.

Guided Meditation: Raghunayakananda, Vivekananda Cutural Centre, Vivekanandar Illam Campus, Kamarajar Salai, 7 p.m.

CULTURE

Oddyssey: Launch of book ‘Eternal Thoughts’, 45 and 47, 1st Main Rd., Gandhi Rd., Adyar, 2.30 p.m.

Madras Kerala Samajam: Kerala Cultural Exchange Festival, Dr. C.R. Krishna Pillai Hall, 903, Poonamallee High Rd., 10 a.m.

Sree Ayyappa Bhaktha Sabha: 9th Srimad Bhagavatha Navaha Sathram, Sopanam Hall, Sree Ayyappan - Guruvayurappan Temple Complex, Mahalingapuram, 7 a.m.

GENERAL

Tamilnad Kidney Research & Foundation:The Mrs Malathi Venkartesan TANKER Foundation - memorial lecture on ‘The Kidney Warriors - A New Outlook to the Kidney Disease Challenge’, Hotel Savera, 6 p.m.

Vidyodaya Schools Alumni Association: Golden Jubilee celebration of 1970 batch students of Vidyodaya School and presentation of awards, release of memory book, Thirumalai Pillai Rd., T. Nagar, 2 p.m.

Arunodaya Centre for Street and Working Children: Annual convention of Confederation of Aronodaya Children Sangam, theme protect the environment and ensure children’s health and wellbeing, Community Hall, St. Roque’s Church, Old Washermenpet, 2 p.m.

SP ROBOTICS and Maker Lab: World record creation in Building Micro Forest with Robotics, Anna University,m Guindy, 9.30 a.m.

Kauvery Hospital Chennai: Programme on ‘Yoga Memory Power Session’, 81, TTK Rd., Alwarpet, 4 p.m.

SRM Valliammai Engineering College: Lecture on ‘Finite Element Analysis’, Kattankulathur, 1,30 p.m.

S.A. Engineering College: Lectures on ‘Latest trends in logistics and supply chain management’, 9.30 a.m. and ‘Concrete an Overview’, Thiruverkadu, 10 a.m.

D.R.B. Calavala Cunnan Chetty’s Hindu College: Workshop on Intellectual Rights, Pattabiram, 10 a.m.

G.S.S.Jain College For Women: National Voters’ Day, Vepery High Rd., Vepery, 9.30 a.m.

SRM Nightingale MHSS.: Inter school quiz competition, SRM IST Ramapuram Campus, Bharathi Salai, Ramapuram, 10 a.m.

Sri Thiruvottiyur Free High School: 72nd Annual Day celebrations, E.V.K. Sampath Salai, Vepery, 6 p.m.

Tuluva Vellala Association: Thamizher Thirunal and Pongal Vizha celebrations, Nalvazhvu, Avvai Shanmugam Salai, Royapettah, 3.30 p.m.

The Spastics Society of Tamil Nadu: Programme Quizabled - Knowledge for All, Taramani Campus, 9 a.m.

MTS Academy; Yuva Kendra Association: 34th year Thiruvalluvar Malai release and distribution of prizes, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Mylapore, 9.30 a.m.

South India Diet Herbal Yoga and Nature Cure Trust: Free Nature cure training camp, Thakkar Bapa Vidyalaya, Venkatnarayana Rd., T. Nagar, 4 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Turning Point Group, Arul Kadal Aikiya Aalayam, Santhome High Rd. and New Attitude Group, St. Andrews Church, Choolai, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Community Service Centre, Balfour Rd., Kilpauk; Alagu Andavar Temple, Korukkupet; God Given Opportunity AFG, Sevaipriya Trust, Poonga Nagar, Thiruvottiyur; Inaintha Sakthi Kuzhu, Sivan Nagar Association, New Washermenpet; Recovery AFG, Risen Christ Church, Peravallur, Kolathur; and Balwadi School, Kavarapalayam Main Rd., Avadi, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Community Service Centre, Balfour Rd., Kilpauk; PS HSS., Mylapore; Advent Christian Middle School, Velachery Rd., Sembakkam; Risen Christ Church, Paper Mills Rd., Peravallur; Alagu Muthu Mariyamman Tirumana Mandapam, Periyar Salai; St. Present Church, Johny John Khan Mirshahibpet; E.C.I. Zion School, 100 ft. Rd., Ekkatuthangal; Karthikeyan MHSS., Saligramam; St. Vincent School, Assumption Church, Railway Colony, Choolaimedu; Faith Christian Church, Madha Kovil St., Nerkundram; Govt. HSS., Madhiravedu Rd., Velappan Chavadi; and Sevapriya Trust, Poonga Nagar, Thiruvottiyur, 7 p.m.