Chennai engagements for January 23, 2020

RELIGION

Naishkarmyasiddhi: Satyavratananda, Sri Ranga Vilasam, Dr. Ramga Rd., Next to Nandalala Temple, Mylapore, 11 a.m.

Dhanyashtakam: Moksha Vidhyaananda Sarasvati, 4/14, MIG Flats, 4th Main Rd., Kotturgardens, 11 a.m.

CULTURE

Sterling Publishers: Governor Banwarilal Purohit to release of book “Where Kindness Spoke’, as Lt. Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi to receive, Chinmaya Heritage Auditorium, Harrington Rd., Chetpet, 6.45 p.m.

Indian Council For Cultural Relations and Shri Ariyakudi Music Foundation: 53rd CommemorationDay of Shri Ariyakudi, Raga Sudha Hall, Luz Avenue, Mylapore, 6.15 p.m.

GENERAL

Hindustan Chamber of Commerce: Chamber Day celebration, Minister K. Pandiarajan participates, Hotel Savera, 6.30 p.m.

Department of Adult and Continuing Education - University of Madras: Inauguration of seminar on Eductation and Skill Enhancement for Human Resource Development’, G-33, Ground Floor, Centenary Building, Chepauk, 10 a.m.

Sahitya Akademi: Programme on ‘Dalit Chetna’, Guna Building, 2nd Floor, 443. Anna Salai, Teynmpet, 5.30 p.m.

SRM Valliamai Engineering College: Lecture on ‘Recent trends in power system protection’, Kattankulathur, 9 a.m.

S.A. Engineering College: Lecture on ‘HR - The New Age Metrics’, Thiruverkadu, 10 a.m.

M.O.P. Vaishnav College For Women: National level Education Administrator Conclave on the theme of ‘Indian Institutions in the Global Top 20 - The Way Forward’, Nungambakkam, 10 a.m.

Justice Basheer Ahmed Sayeed College For Women and Centre for Creative Learning: Inauguration of conference on ‘Exponental Learning’, K.B. Dasan Rd., Teynampet, 9.30 a.m.

G.S.S. Jain College for Women: Workshop on ‘Impact of GST in Indian Economy’, Vepery High Rd., Vepery, 12.30 p.m.

Periyar Library Reader’s Circle: Meeting, Periyar Thidal, Vepery, 6.30 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Keep It Simple Group, St. Joseph High School,Vepery High Rd., Vepery, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Caring and Sharing Group, Divine School, Perumal Koil St., S.V. Nagar, Padur;Santhome Boys HSS., Santhome; Tollgate Group, CSI Inbarasu Aalayam, Tollgate; Spiritual Service AFG, CSI Church, Nethaji Nagar, Tondiarpet; and Balwadi School, Kavarapalayam Main Rd., Avadi, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Church of Christ, Anna Nagar; Police Boys Club, Elango Nagar, Virugambakkam; Victory Child Development Centre, Muthalamman Koil St., Selaiyur; Church of Victorious Cross, Jawaharlal Nehru Salai, Ashok Nagar; St. Joseph Church, Cholapuram Rd., Ambattur; St. Sebastian Church, Madhavaram; C.S.I, Church, Tollgate; Good Shepherd Church, MMDA, Madhuravoyal; St. Joseph Church, Balayakarar St., Porur; Santhome HSS., Santhome High Rd., Mylapore; V.G.P. Pbhilominal School, Injambakkam; St. James Church Primary School, Ayanavaram, 7 p.m.