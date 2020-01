Engagements in Chennai on January 20, 2020

Religion

Mahabharatham: B. Sundarkumar, Asthika Samajam, Venus Colony, Alwarpet, 6.30 p.m.

Gita: Satyavratananda, Shirdi Sai Hall, Shenoy Nagar, 6.30 p.m.

Kaivalya Navaneetham: Moksha Vidhyaananda, S-1, plot 28, Kumaran Nagar, 3rd Cross St., Chinmaya Nagar, Stage 2, 11 a.m.

Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam: Swayamvara Parvathi Homan, Asthika Samajam, Venus Colony, Alwarpet 8 a.m.

General

Tamil Development Department: Tiruvalluvar Day celebrations and Presentation of Tamil Nadu Government awards, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and Ministers D. Jayakumar, Kadambur Raju, P. Benjamin and K. Pandiarajan participate, Kalaivanar Arangam, Wallajah Salai, 10 a.m.

University of Madras; Department of English: Inauguration of conference on Gendering literature and Culture: Australia and The Asia - Pacific, G-33 Hall, Centenary Building, Chepauk Campus, 10 a.m.

Pasumai Ilakkiya Thendral: Talks on Arignar Anna and Thanthai Periyar, Periyar Thidal, Vepery, 6.30 p.m.

VIT Chennai: Indian Rover Challenge, Vandalur – Kelambakkam Road, 4.30 p.m.

SRS Sarvodaya Girls Hostel: Get-Together of well wishers, 77, Mc Nichols Rd., Chetpet, 6 p.m.

GSS Jain College For Women: Workshop on Life Skills, Vepery High Rd., 12.30 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Grace of the Millennium Group, CSI Zion Church, Chintadripet; and Reality Group, CSI Good Shepherd Church, Taramani 100 ft. Rd., Velachery, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Meston College of Education, Royapettah; The Lady of the Light Church, Luz, Mylapore; Madipakkam Group, Moovarasampettai; Anmeega Asthivara Group, Tollgate; and CSI Church, Padikuppam Rd., Anna Nagar, 7 p.m.; Family Group, Alagumuthumariamman Thirukoil, Korukupet; and Independence AFG, St. Mathias Church, K.K. Nagar, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Perambur, 6.30 p.m.; Meston College, Royapettah; Risen Redeemers Church, United India Colony, Kodambakkam; Annai Velankanni Church, Besant Nagar; The Lady of the Light Church, Luz, Mylapore; St. Johns Catholic Church, Seniyamman Koil St., Thirumullavoyal; Purana Suvisesa Eluputhal Church, Santhipuram, Thirumullavoyal; Glory Church, MMDA Colony, Arumbakkam; St. Joseph School, 18th West Cross St., M.K.B. Nagar; Govt. Primary School, Govindaraj Nagar, Kattupakkam; Immanuel Church, Perumal Kovil St., Nerkundram; and Teresa Church, Nungambakkam, 7 p.m.