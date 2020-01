Chennai engagements for January 19, 2020

RELIGION

Mahabharatham: B. Sundarkumar, Asthika Samajam, Venus Colony, Alwarpet, 6.30 p.m.

Kathopanishad: K. Srinivasan, Sri Vishnu Mohan Foundation, 7, New Giri Rd., T. Nagar, 6 p.m.

Dakshinamurthy: Satyavratananda, Samskrita Bharati Hll, Dr. Radhakrishnan Salai 8th St., Mylapore, 8.30 a.m.

Thirunavukkarasar: Malliga, Natesan Co-operative Training Institute of Management, Amnna Nagar West, 5 p.m.

Aanmeega Santheega Vilakkangal: Nannilam V. Rajagopalan, Sri Ayodhya Mandapam, Arya Gowda Rd., West Mambalam, 3 p.m.

CULTURE

Sri Parthasarathy Swami Sabha: Inauguration of Bharat Nritya Utsav and conferment of titles to dancers, Narada Gana Sabha, T.T.K. Rd., Alwarpet, 6.15 p.m.

Narthana Gananatha Bharathanatya Vidhyalaya: 36th anniversary celebrations, Salangai Pooja and distribution of awards, Vani Mahal, G.N. Chetty Rd., T. Nagar, 5.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Chennai Citizens’ Forum and New India Forum: Programme on ‘Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman participates, Krishna Gana Sabha, Maharajapuram Santhanam Rd., T. Nagar, 11 a.m.

Palkhivala Foundation: Union Minister to release of book on ‘Palkhivala Memorial Lectures 2003-2019’, and deliver Centenary Celebrations lecture on ‘Road map to US$ 5 trillion economy’, P.S. Dakshinamurthy Auditorium, P.S. HSS., Mylapore, 4.30 p.m.

Madhyamar: 2nd annual meeting, Minister K. Pandiarajan participates, Infosys Hall, Sri Ramakrishna Mission School Nirth, Bazullah Rd., T, Nagar, 10 a.m.

Chennai Poets Circle: Inauguration of seminar on ‘English Poetry in India’ and release of ‘EFFLORESCENCE 2019’, World University Service Centre, 18/8, Library Hall 3rd Floor, Mayor Ramanathan Salai, Chetpet, 9.30 a.m.

Sri Krishna Sweets and Sri Ramakrishna Math: Centenary year celebrations of Sri Ramakrishna Vijayam, Vivekanandar Illam, Kamarajar Salai, 6 p.m.

Chennai Friends Forum: 21st annual day, Sanskrit College, Mylapore, 5 p.m.

Bharathi Kalaikazhagam: Literary meeting, Vyabarigal Sanga Thirumana Mandapam, VOC St., Gandhi Nagar, Madipakkam, 9 a.m.

T. Nagar Humour Club and Sri Krishna Sweets: Programme in Siruppu Varudhu ...Sirippu Varudhu, The Stenographers Guild, Guild St., T. Nagar, 4 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Good Company Group, St. Teresa Church, Nungambakkam, 11 a.m.; Miracle of Marina Group, Chennai School, Venkatarangam Pillai St., T. Nagar; and Circle of Life Group, Annai Velankannai Church, Besant Nagar, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Holy Angels Convent, T. Nagar, 11 a.m; Sunshine Group, Loyola MHSS., UI Colony, Kodambakkam, 4 p.m.; Wisdom AFG, Kesari HSS., Teynampet, 7 p.m. Broadway Group, St. Francis Xavier Church, Broadway, 6 p.m.; CSI Wesley Church, Opp Kallarai Stop, Poonamallee, 7 p.m.; Deiva Shakthi Kuzhu, Sri Sathya Sai HSS., Nadapai Garden St., Theradi 6 p.m.; and St. Anthonys Church, Puzhal, 5 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Assemption School, St. Teresa Church, Nungambakkam, 10.00 a.m.; St. Mathias Church, Kamarajar Salai,, K.K. Nagar; C.S.I. School, Gandhi Main Rd., Oragadam, Ambattur; Govt. HSS., Police Boys Club, Maduravoyal; Sankara MHSS., Thiruvottiyur, Railway Hospital, Perambur, 11 a.m.; Dr. Boaz Memorial Hospital, Velachery Rd., Selaiyur; Infant Jesus Church, Manali New Nagar, Manali; C.S.I. Peters Church, Vyasarpadi, 11.30 a.m.; St. Francis Xavier Church, Broadway, 6 p.m. Kesari HSS., T. Nagar; Police Boys Club, Chinmaya Nagar; Singaram Pillai Boys HSS., Villivakkam; Arul Kadal, Santhome High Rd.; 7 pm.