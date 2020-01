Chennai engagements for January 18, 2019

RELIGION

Vicharasagara: Satyavratananda, Kesari HSS., Pondy Bazaar Extn., T. Nagar, 6 p.m.

Mahabharatham: B. Sundarkumar, Asthika Samajam, Venus Colony, Alwarpet, 6.30 p.m.

Andrada Vazhvil Vedantham: Moksha Vidyaananda Sarasvati, Pace Achyuta, Seemathamman Nagar, Maduravoyal, 7 p.m.

CULTURE

Alliance Francaise of Madras: Violin concert - ‘Violin Nomads,’ Edouard Michelin Auditorium, 6 p.m.

Westland Publications: Launch of book ‘The Alchemy of Secrets,’ Tryst Cafe, Express Avenue Mall, 6 p.m.

Universal Publishers: Launch of book ‘Oru Thunai Vendharin Kadhai,’ Chennai Book Fair, YMCA Ground, Nandanam, 2.30 p.m.

Sahitya Akademi / ‘Gnalam’ Literary Movement: Short story readings, Thirukkural Peravai, No 22 A, Sixth Main Road, Nanganallur, 5 p.m.

GENERAL

Indian Institute of Technology Madras: Entrepreneurship Cell, Launchpad on ‘E-Summit 2020,’ KV Grounds, IIT Madras, 3 p.m.

Madras Heritage Motoring Club: 11th Chennai - Pondy Heritage Drive, Mayajaal Multiplex Complex, East Coast Road, 8 a.m.

TANKER Foundation: Inauguration of new haemodialysis machine, Greater Chennai Corporation - UCHC TANKER Foundation Dialysis Centre, Urban Community Health Center, School Road, Perungudi, 11.45 a.m.

Rotary Club of Madras East: Inauguration of global grant project, Mary Shelvankar Hall, Voluntary Health Services, Taramani, 10.30 a.m.

National Institution for Quality and Reliability: Dr. Kazuyuki Suzuki Endowment Lecture, Hotel Radha Regent, 6.30 p.m.

Mind Matters Circle: Second group anniversary seminar - ICEberg 2020, No 1, Ranjith Road, Kotturpuram, 4 p.m.

Mayilai Thiruvalluvar Tamil Sangam: 34th Arivu Kalanjiyam awards, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Mylapore, 10 a.m.

‘Unmai’ Magazine: Golden jubilee celebrations of ‘Unmai’ magazine, M.R. Radha Mandram, Periyar Thidal, Veppery, 6 p.m

Tejas Foundation / Ramamurthy Memorial Trust: Awards function, Centenary auditorium, P.S. Higher Secondary School, Mylapore, 5.30 a.m.

The Indo Italian Chamber of Commerce and Industry: Commencement of Italian and German language classes, Jagannathan Road, Nungambakkam, 10 a.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Turning Point Group, Arul Kadal Aikiya Aalayam, Santhome High Rd. and New Attitude Group, St. Andrews Church, Choolai, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Community Service Centre, Balfour Rd., Kilpauk; Alagu Andavar Temple, Korukkupet; God Given Opportunity AFG, Sevaipriya Trust, Poonga Nagar, Thiruvottiyur; Inaintha Sakthi Kuzhu, Sivan Nagar Association, New Washermenpet; Recovery AFG, Risen Christ Church, Peravallur, Kolathur; and Balwadi School, Kavarapalayam Main Rd., Avadi, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Community Service Centre, Balfour Rd., Kilpauk; PS HSS., Mylapore; Advent Christian Middle School, Velachery Rd., Sembakkam; Risen Christ Church, Paper Mills Rd., Peravallur; Alagu Muthu Mariyamman Tirumana Mandapam, Periyar Salai; St. Present Church, Johny John Khan Mirshahibpet; E.C.I. Zion School, 100 ft. Rd., Ekkatuthangal; Karthikeyan MHSS., Saligramam; St. Vincent School, Assumption Church, Railway Colony, Choolaimedu; Faith Christian Church, Madha Kovil St., Nerkundram; Govt. HSS., Madhiravedu Rd., Velappan Chavadi; and Sevapriya Trust, Poonga Nagar, Thiruvottiyur, 7 p.m.