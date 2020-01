Chennai Engagements for January 13, 2020

RELIGION

Bhagavatham: Ponnadukkathu Manikandan Namboodiri, Harihara Hall, Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple, Gandhi Nagar, Adyar, 6.30 a.m.; B. Sundarkumar, Ranjani Hall, 15th St., Nanganallur, 6.30 p.m

Thiruppavai: V. Ramamurthy, Srinivasa Perumal Temple, Gujji Naicken St., Anna Nagar East, 6.30 a.m.; Velukkudi Krishnan, Jaigopal Garodia Hindu Vidyalaya, 4th St., Postal Colony, West Mambalam, 7 a.m.; Kalyanapuram R. Aaravamudachariar, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, East Mada St., Mylapore, 7 a.m.; Kidambi Narayanan, R.R. Sabha, Mylapore, 7.30 a.m.; Ram Moihandoss, Sri Kalyana Ramar Temple, Rail Nagar, Maraimalai Nagar, 8 a.m.; Kalian Sampath, Perambur Kalvi Kazhagam, 12, Gurumurthy Garden St., Perambur, 10 a.m.; Ilaiyaville Srinidhi, E 55-B, 19th Cross St., Besant Nagar, 4 p.m.; C. Nammalwar, Sri Varadharaja Perumal Temple, Mugalivakkam, 6 p.m.; Srinivasa Gopala Mahadesikan, Sri Vedantha Desikar Devasthanam, K.P. Sannidhi St., Mylapore, 6.30 p.m.; Tirumalai Venmkatachariyar, Sri Andalammal Matam, Sanjeevaroyan Koil St., Old Washermenpet, 6.30 p.m.; R. Narayanan, Sri Varasiddhi Vinayagar Temple, 177, Welcome Colony, 25th St., E Sector, Anna Nagar West Extn., 6.30 p.m.; J. Chinnathambu, Andal Sametha Rangamannar Temple, Selva Vinayagar Koil St., Perambur, 6.30 p.m.; Rangan, Arthanareeswarar Koil Campus, 4th Main Rd., Nanganallur, 6.30 p.m.; P.B. Rajahamsam, Narayani Ammal Kalyana Mandapam, Mandaveli, 6.45 p.m.

108 Divyadesa Mahatmiyam: Velukkudi Krishnan, D.R.B. Calavala Cunnan Chetty Hindu College, Pattabhiram, 6.30 p.m.

Maha Periyava Mahimai: P.Swaminathan, Kapaleeswarar Temple, Mylapore, 5.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Directorate of Indian Medicine and Homeopathy: 3rd Siddha Day celebrations, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Minister of State for Ayush and Defence Shripad Yesso Naik and Health Minister C.Vijayabaskar participate, Amma Arangam, Shenoy Nagar, 9 a.m.

Loyola-ICAM College of Engineering and Technology: Cultural fest, enGenia 2019-2020, Nungambakkam, 10 a.m.

Dr.Guruswami Mudaliar TTV HSS: Pongal celebrations, Wall Tax Rd., 3.30 p.m.

Tondamandalam Tuluva Vellalars Schools Committee: Pongal celebrations, Sowcarpet, 3 p.m.

Velammal Matric HSS: Pongal celebrations, Mogappair West, 8.45 a.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Grace of the Millennium Group, CSI Zion Church, Chintadripet; and Reality Group, CSI Good Shepherd Church, Taramani 100 ft. Rd., Velachery, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Meston College of Education, Royapettah; The Lady of the Light Church, Luz, Mylapore; Madipakkam Group, Moovarasampettai; Anmeega Asthivara Group, Tollgate; and CSI Church, Padikuppam Rd., Anna Nagar, 7 p.m.; Family Group, Alagumuthumariamman Thirukoil, Korrukupet; and Independence AFG, St. Mathias Church, K.K. Nagar, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Our Lady of Lourdese Church, Perambur, 6.30 p.m.; Meston College, Royapettah;; Risen Redeemers Church, United India Colony, Kodambakkam; Annai Velankanni Church, Besant Nagar; The Lady of the Light Church, Luz, Mylapore; St. Johns Catholic Church, Seniyamman Koil St., Thirumullaivayal; Purana Suvisesa Eluputhal Church, Santhipuram, Thirumullaivoyal; Glory Church, MMDA Colony, Arumbakkam; St. Joseph School,, 18th West Cross St., M.K.B. Nagar; Govt. Primary School, Govindaraj Nagar, Kattupakkam; Immanuel Church, Perumal Kovil St., Nerkundram, English Language Meeting, Teresa Church, Nungambakkam, 7 p.m.