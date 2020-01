Chennai engagements for January 11, 2020

RELIGION

Bhagavatham: Ponnadukkathu Manikandan Namboodiri, Harihara Hall, Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple, Gandhi Nagar, Adyar, 6.30 a.m.; B. Sundarkumar, Ranjani Hall, 15th St., Nanganallur, 6.30 p.m.

Thiruppavai: V. Ramamurthy, Srinivasa Perumal Temple, Gujji Naicken St., Anna Nagar East, 6.30 a.m.; Velukkudi Krishnan, Jaigopal Garodia Hindu Vidyalaya, 4th St., Postal Colony, West Mambalam, 7 a.m.; Kalyanapuram R. Aaravamudachariar, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, East Mada St., Mylapore, 7 a.m.; Kidambi Narayanan, R.R. Sabha, Mylapore, 7.30 a.m.; Ram Moihandoss, Sri Kalyana Ramar Temple, Rail Nagar, Maraimalai Nagar, 8 a.m.; Kalian Sampath, Perambur Kalvi Kazhagam, 12, Gurumurthy Garden St., Perambur, 10 a.m.; Ilaiyaville Srinidhi, E 55-B, 19th Cross St., Besant Nagar, 4 p.m.; C. Nammalwar, Sri Varadharaja Perumal Temple, Mugalivakkam, 6 p.m.; T,K, Parthasarathy,, Sri Vishnu Mohan Foundation, 7, New Giri Rd., T. Nagar, 6 p.m.; Srinivasa Gopala Mahadesikan, Sri Vedantha Desikar Devasthanam, K.P. Sannidhi St., Mylapore, 6.30 p.m.; Tirumalai Venmkatachariyar, Sri Andalammal Matam, Sanjeevaroyan Koil St., Old Washermenpet, 6.30 p.m.; R. Narayanan, Sri Varasiddhi Vinayagar Temple, 177, Welcome Colony, 25th St., E Sector, Anna Nagar West Extn., 6.30 p.m.; J. Chinnathambu, Andal Sametha Rangamannar Temple, Selva Vinayagar Koil St., Perambur, 6.30 p.m.; Rangan, Arthanareeswarar Koil Campus, 4th Main Rd., Nanganallur, 6.30 p.m.; P.B. Rajahamsam, Narayani Ammal Kalyana Mandapam, Mandaveli, 6.45 p.m.

108 Divyadesa Mahatmiyam: Velukkudi Krishnan, G.K. Shetty Vivekananda Vidyalaya (Sir Ivan Stedeford Hospital Near), Ambattur 6.30 p.m.

Vicharasagara: Satyavratananda, Kesari HSS., Pondy Bazaar Extn., T. Nagar, 6 p.m.

Guided Meditation: Raghunayakananda, Vivekananda Cultural Centre, Kamarajar Salai, Marina, 7 p.m.

CULTURE

Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan Chennai: Programme on ‘The Amithias Project’, Rutland Gate 5th St., Thousand Lights, 7 p.m.

Ramana Kendra Trust: Bhagwan Sri Ramana Maharishi 140th Jayanthi celebrations, Alamelu Mangapuram, Mylapore. 7 a.m.

GENERAL

Global Organisation of Tamil Origin: Inauguration of 6th annual World Tamilar festival and Goto meet, Ministers D. Jayakumar and Ma. Foi Pandiarajan participates, Kalaivanar Arangam, Walajah Rd., 9.30 a.m.

Vellore Institute of Technology, Chennai: Programme Meetup @ VIT Chennai, Vandalur - Kelambakkam Rd., 10 a.m.

South India Philatelists Association: Inauguration of Specialised Postal Stationery Philately exhibition ‘COVERPEX 2020’, Sanandaa Kalyana Mandapam, Madambakkam Main Rd., Rajakilpakkam, Noon

Easwari Engineering College: Inauguration of symposium on ‘QUINTESSENCE’, Ramapuram, 9.30 a.m.

Sri Venkateswara Padmavathy Engineering College: Pongal celebrations, Ponmar, 8.45 a.m.

M.O.P. Vaishnav College for Women: Inauguration of M.O.P. Bazaar, Nungambakkam, 11 a.m.

Shri Natesan Vidyasala MHSS.: 24th annual day celebrations, Mannivakkam, 2 p.m.

Valluvar Gurukulam HSS.: Pongal festival celebrations, GST Rd., Tambaram West, 8.30 a.m.

Vishva Hindu Vidya Kendra: Felicitation programme to General Secretary Girija Seshadri, IV Street, Postal Colony, West Mambalam, 4 p.m.

South India Diet Herbal Yoga and Natue Cure Trust: Meeting, Gandhiji Gallery, Thakkar Bapa Vidyalaya, Venkatnarayana Rd., T. Nagar, 4 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Turning Point Group, Arul Kadal Aikiya Aalayam, Santhome High Rd. and New Attitude Group, St. Andrews Church, Choolai, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Community Service Centre, Balfour Rd., Kilpauk; Alagu Andavar Temple, Korukkupet; God Given Opportunity AFG, Sevaipriya Trust, Poonga Nagar, Thiruvottiyur; Inaintha Sakthi Kuzhu, Sivan Nagar Association, New Washermenpet; Recovery AFG, Risen Christ Church, Peravallur, Kolathur; and Balwadi School, Kavarapalayam Main Rd., Avadi, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Community Service Centre, Balfour Rd., Kilpauk; PS HSS., Mylapore; Advent Christian Middle School, Velachery Rd., Sembakkam; Risen Christ Church, Paper Mills Rd., Peravallur; Alagu Muthu Mariyamman Tirumana Mandapam, Periyar Salai; St. Present Church, Johny John Khan Mirshahibpet; E.C.I. Zion School, 100 ft. Rd., Ekkatuthangal; Karthikeyan MHSS., Saligramam; St. Vincent School, Assumption Church, Railway Colony, Choolaimedu; Faith Christian Church, Madha Kovil St., Nerkundram; Govt. HSS., Madhiravedu Rd., Velappan Chavadi; and Sevapriya Trust, Poonga Nagar, Thiruvottiyur, 7 p.m.