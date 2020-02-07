Chennai

Chennai engagements for February 8, 2020

more-in

RELIGION

Gita: Raghunayakananda, Vivekananda Cultural Centre, Triplicane, 6.30 p.m.

Vishnu Sahasranamam: G.Ramanathan, Saibaba temple, Senthamizh Nagar, Ramapuram, 6.15 p.m.

Bala Charitham of Sri Krishna: R. Thirunarayanan, Vishnu Mohan Foundation, New Giri Road, T. Nagar, 6 p.m.

Andrada vazhvil vedantham: Moksha Vidhyaananda, Pace achyuta, Seemathamman nagar, Maduravoyal, 7 p.m.

Vicharasagara: Satyavratananda: Kesari High School, Pondy Bazzar extension, T. Nagar, 6 p.m.

Kurai Ondrum Illai: Mukkur Srinivasan, Asthika Samajam, Venus Colony, Alwarpet, 4 p.m.

Narayaneeyam: B. Sundarkumar, Sri Harihara Dhyana Nilayam,Chinmaya Nagar, 6.45 p.m.

CULTURE

Cinema Rendezvous: Film screening and discussion, Tamil Nadu Govt. Music and Fine Arts University, DGS Dinakaran Salai, 9.45 a.m.

Sriram Bharathi Kalai Ilakiya Kazhagam: Bharathiyar birth anniversary, Krishna Gana Sabha, T.Nagar, 6 p.m.

Guru Nanak Educational Society: Punjabi film festival, Velachery, 5.30 p.m.

GENERAL

EPCES and MEPZ SEZ: Presentation of EPCES annual export awards, Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Minister M.C.Sampath participate, CTS auditorium, MEPZ, Tambaram, 11 a.m.

Working Women’s Forum: Regional excellence awards for Best Women’s Cooperatives in south India, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan participates, 55, Bhimasena Garden Rd., Mylapore, 12.15 p.m.

Rainbow Children’s Hospital and PediStars India: Conference on Medical Simulation, Minister C.Vijayabaskar participates, Hotel Hilton, 9.30 a.m.

Lead Academy: Release of publication on ‘History of Venadu and Travancore,’ Minister K.Pandiarajan participates, ICSA, Egmore, 5.30 p.m.

Indo-Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry: Meeting on Japan-India Relations and Indo-Pacific Cooperation 2020, M.K.Narayanan, former national security advisor participates, Hotel Savera, 6 p.m.

MMA: Convention on ‘Adapt to Win: Leading Disruptive Change-in a changing economic order’, 9.30 a.m. ; Launch of ‘The Making of Hero’, Hotel Taj Coromandel, 12.15 p.m.

Mohan Foundation-Chennai Metro Rail: Rangoli fest, Shenoy Nagar Metro Station, 3 p.m.

MSSW: Endowment lecture on Socio-ecological framework for mental health, Egmore, 4.30 p.m.

National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities: Suprayoga-Robotics based training for children with specific learning disabilities, The Residency Towers, T.Nagar, 3.30 p.m.

Penn: Launch of public charitable trust, Narada Gana Sabha, Alwarpet, 5.30 p.m.

Gandhian Integrated Forum Trust: Prize distribution, SRS Sarvodaya Girls Hostel, Mc Nichols Rd., Chetpet, 3 p.m.

Chennai International Centre: Lecture on ‘Improving School Education in India’, Madras School of Economics, Kotturpuram, 5.30 p.m.

RMRL: Lecture and demonstration on ‘Voicing a Self: Hereditary, Identity, Performance and Politics of Bharathanatyam’, Roja Muthiah Research Library, Taramani, 5.30 p.m.

CAG: ‘Iyarkayin Gaana’, a line up of cultural performances to raise awareness on climate emergency, Murasoli Maran park, Perambur, 4 p.m.

Kamal Urdu Academy: All India Urdu Mushaira, Gill Adarsh, Royapettah, 10 a.m.

Madras Mahajana Sabha: MupperumVizha, Raja wedding hall, Kutcheri Rd., Mylapore, 5.30 p.m.

SRM Valliammai Engineering College: School Orientation on IoT, Kattankulathur, 1.30 p.m.

GSS Jain College: Faculty development programme, Vepery, 1.30 p.m.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 7, 2020 7:18:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/chennai-engagements-for-february-8-2020/article30763646.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY