Chennai engagements for February 8, 2020

RELIGION

Gita: Raghunayakananda, Vivekananda Cultural Centre, Triplicane, 6.30 p.m.

Vishnu Sahasranamam: G.Ramanathan, Saibaba temple, Senthamizh Nagar, Ramapuram, 6.15 p.m.

Bala Charitham of Sri Krishna: R. Thirunarayanan, Vishnu Mohan Foundation, New Giri Road, T. Nagar, 6 p.m.

Andrada vazhvil vedantham: Moksha Vidhyaananda, Pace achyuta, Seemathamman nagar, Maduravoyal, 7 p.m.

Vicharasagara: Satyavratananda: Kesari High School, Pondy Bazzar extension, T. Nagar, 6 p.m.

Kurai Ondrum Illai: Mukkur Srinivasan, Asthika Samajam, Venus Colony, Alwarpet, 4 p.m.

Narayaneeyam: B. Sundarkumar, Sri Harihara Dhyana Nilayam,Chinmaya Nagar, 6.45 p.m.

CULTURE

Cinema Rendezvous: Film screening and discussion, Tamil Nadu Govt. Music and Fine Arts University, DGS Dinakaran Salai, 9.45 a.m.

Sriram Bharathi Kalai Ilakiya Kazhagam: Bharathiyar birth anniversary, Krishna Gana Sabha, T.Nagar, 6 p.m.

Guru Nanak Educational Society: Punjabi film festival, Velachery, 5.30 p.m.

GENERAL

EPCES and MEPZ SEZ: Presentation of EPCES annual export awards, Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Minister M.C.Sampath participate, CTS auditorium, MEPZ, Tambaram, 11 a.m.

Working Women’s Forum: Regional excellence awards for Best Women’s Cooperatives in south India, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan participates, 55, Bhimasena Garden Rd., Mylapore, 12.15 p.m.

Rainbow Children’s Hospital and PediStars India: Conference on Medical Simulation, Minister C.Vijayabaskar participates, Hotel Hilton, 9.30 a.m.

Lead Academy: Release of publication on ‘History of Venadu and Travancore,’ Minister K.Pandiarajan participates, ICSA, Egmore, 5.30 p.m.

Indo-Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry: Meeting on Japan-India Relations and Indo-Pacific Cooperation 2020, M.K.Narayanan, former national security advisor participates, Hotel Savera, 6 p.m.

MMA: Convention on ‘Adapt to Win: Leading Disruptive Change-in a changing economic order’, 9.30 a.m. ; Launch of ‘The Making of Hero’, Hotel Taj Coromandel, 12.15 p.m.

Mohan Foundation-Chennai Metro Rail: Rangoli fest, Shenoy Nagar Metro Station, 3 p.m.

MSSW: Endowment lecture on Socio-ecological framework for mental health, Egmore, 4.30 p.m.

National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities: Suprayoga-Robotics based training for children with specific learning disabilities, The Residency Towers, T.Nagar, 3.30 p.m.

Penn: Launch of public charitable trust, Narada Gana Sabha, Alwarpet, 5.30 p.m.

Gandhian Integrated Forum Trust: Prize distribution, SRS Sarvodaya Girls Hostel, Mc Nichols Rd., Chetpet, 3 p.m.

Chennai International Centre: Lecture on ‘Improving School Education in India’, Madras School of Economics, Kotturpuram, 5.30 p.m.

RMRL: Lecture and demonstration on ‘Voicing a Self: Hereditary, Identity, Performance and Politics of Bharathanatyam’, Roja Muthiah Research Library, Taramani, 5.30 p.m.

CAG: ‘Iyarkayin Gaana’, a line up of cultural performances to raise awareness on climate emergency, Murasoli Maran park, Perambur, 4 p.m.

Kamal Urdu Academy: All India Urdu Mushaira, Gill Adarsh, Royapettah, 10 a.m.

Madras Mahajana Sabha: MupperumVizha, Raja wedding hall, Kutcheri Rd., Mylapore, 5.30 p.m.

SRM Valliammai Engineering College: School Orientation on IoT, Kattankulathur, 1.30 p.m.

GSS Jain College: Faculty development programme, Vepery, 1.30 p.m.