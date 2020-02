Chennai engagements for February 7, 2020

RELIGION

Narayaneeyam: B. Sundarkumar, Sri Harihara Dhyana Nilayam, Chinmaya Nagar, 6.45 p.m.

Kurai Ondrum Illai: Mukkur Srinivasan, Asthika Samajam, Venus Colony, Alwarpet, 4 p.m.

Hasthamalakiyam: K. Balasubramanyam, 18/65, 3rd Main Rd., Gandhi Nagar, Adyar, 10.30 a.m.

Devisloka Parayanam: Palakkad G. Ramanathan, Sri Pidari Ponniamman Temple, Madanandapuram, 5.30 p.m.

CULTURE

Organising Committee: Launch of book ‘Holistic Education for school children’, Music Academy, Royapettah, 6 p.m.

Islamiya Illakiya Kazhagam: Book launch function, R.S.D. Party Hall, Balfour Rd., Kilpauk, 5 p.m.

GENERAL

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports: Valedictory function of National Tribal Youth Exchange programme, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and Minister R.B. Udhayakumar participate, Youth Hostel, Adyar, 9.45 a.m.

Rotary Club of Madras: Function to celebrate restoration of Puduthangal Lake, Rajmohan Nagar, Tambaram, 8 a.m.

Vels Institute of Science, Technology and Advanced Studies: Inauguration of Isari Velan Memorial National Moot court competition 2020, Pallavaram, 10 a.m.

Sri Sai Ram Engineering College: Talk on Profile building, West Tambaram, 9.30 a.m.

SRM Valliammai Engineering College: Talk on 5G networks, SRM Nagar, Kattankulathur, 09.30 a.m.

DMI College of Engineering: College day celebration, Palanchur, 9 a.m.

Wesley H.S.S.: Annual day celebration, Royapettah, 4.30 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Sangarsh Group, Fatima Church, United India Colony, Kodambakkam, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Sinagaram Pillai Boys HSS., Villivakkam; St. Louis Church, Canal Bank Rd., Gandhi Nagar, Adyar; Madurai Siddha Ayurveda Nilayam, N.M. Rd., Avadi; CSI Emmanuel Church, Church Rd., Ottagapalayam, Vadapalani; Silver Jubilee Group, Kevin School, Royapuram; CSI Church, Sathyamoorthy Nagar, Vyasarpadi; and CSI Church, Tondiarpet, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Kevin School, Royapuram; Singaram Pillai Boys HSS., Villivakkam, Kesari HSS., T. Nagar; CSI Zion Church School, Chintadripet; Assembly of God’s Church, 100 ft. Rd., Arumbakkam; Magdalona Mariyal Church, Ezhil Nagar, Poonamallee; CSI Peters Church, Vyasarpadi; Thevar Peravai, CTH Rd., Avadi; Chinmaya Lions Club, Nerkundram Main Rd.; CSI Deaf School, Santhome High Rd., Mylapore; Govt. Primary School, Karapakkam; R.P.F. Association Office, ICF, Villivakkam, 7 p.m.