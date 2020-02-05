Chennai

Chennai engagements for February 6, 2020

Narayaneeyam: B. Sundarkumar, Sri Harihara Dhyana Nilayam, Chinmaya Nagar, 6.45 p.m.

Kural Ondrum Illai: Mukkur Srinivasan, Asthika Samjama, Venus Colony, Alwarpet, 6.30 p.m.

Dhanyashtakam: Moksha Vidhyaananda Sarasvati, 4/14, MIG Flats, 4th Main Rd., Kotturgardens, 11 a.m.

GENERAL

Care Institute of Behavioural Sciences: Inauguration of CBT Therapeutic Supervision Masterclass, Welcom Hotel Chennai, 9 a.m.

Computer Society of India - Kancheepuram Chapter: CSI Chapter Level student convention, SRM Valliammai Engineering College, Kattankulathur, 9.30 a.m.

Citizen Consumer and Civic Action Group: Screening of documentary ‘Coral Woman’, Wandering Artist, 51, 6th Main Rd., Govindaswamy Nagar, R.A. Puram, 5 p.m.

Academy of Maritime Education and Training: Inauguration of Voyage 2020, ECR, Kanathur, 10 a.m.

SRM Valliammai Engineering College: Workshop on ‘Art of Writing in Tamil’, Kattankulathur, 9.30 a.m.

Periyar Library Reader’s Circle: Meeting, Periyar Thidal, Vepery, 6.30 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Keep It Simple Group, St. Joseph High School,Vepery High Rd., Vepery, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Caring and Sharing Group, Divine School, Perumal Koil St., S.V. Nagar, Padur; Santhome Boys HSS., Santhome; Tollgate Group, CSI Inbarasu Aalayam, Tollgate; Spiritual Service AFG, CSI Church, Nethaji Nagar, Tondiarpet; and Balwadi School, Kavarapalayam Main Rd., Avadi, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Church of Christ, Anna Nagar; Police Boys Club, Elango Nagar, Virugambakkam; Victory Child Development Centre, Muthalamman Koil St., Selaiyur; Church of Victorious Cross, Jawaharlal Nehru Salai, Ashok Nagar; St. Joseph Church, Cholapuram Rd., Ambattur; St. Sebastian Church, Madhavaram; C.S.I, Church, Tollgate; Good Shepherd Church, MMDA, Madhuravoyal; St. Joseph Church, Balayakarar St., Porur; Santhome HSS., Santhome High Rd., Mylapore; V.G.P. Pbhilominal School, Injambakkam; St. James Church Primary School, Ayanavaram, 7 p.m.

