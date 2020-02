Chennai engagements for February 5, 2020

RELIGION

Taithreya Upanishad: Moksha Vidhyaananda Sarasvati, S-1, Plot 28, Kumaran Nagar, 3rd Cross St., Chinmaya Nagar Stage 2, 11 a.m.

Narayaneeyam: B. Sundarkumar, Sri Harihara Dhyana Nilayam, Chinmaya Nagar, 6.45 p.m.

Kural Ondrum Illai: Mukkur Srinivasan, Asthika Samajam, Venus Colony, Alwarpet, 6.30 p.m.

Hasthamalakiyam: K. Balasubramanyam, Yogalaya, 18/65m 3rd Main Rd., Gandhi Nagar, Adyar, 10.30 a.m.

Sri Sarva Siddhi Vinayagar Aalayam: Kumabhishekam, Balaji Nagar, Nemillicherry, Thiruninravur, 9 a.m.

CULTURE

Dastkar Andhra Marketing Association: Inauguration of summer exhibition, C.P. Art Centre, Eldams Rd., Alwarpet, 10.30 a.m

.GENERAL

SRM Institute of Science and Technology - School of Management: Inauguration of Management Meet ‘Quest 20’, Ramapuram Campus, 9.30 a.m.

Citizen Consumer and Civic Action Group: Talk on ‘Sustainable and natural building practices’, Earth Story, 31, 3rd Main Rd., GOCHS Colony, Besant Nagar, 5.30 p.m.

SRM Valliammai Engineering College: Lecture on ‘Improvement Techniques in Soil Structure’, Kattankulathur, 1.30 p.m.

Loyola College and ExNoRa International: Programme on Loyola ExNoRa Tree Challenge, Loyola College Campus, Nungambakkam, 10.30 a.m.

S.A. Engineering College: Lecture on ‘IEEE awareness programme’ Thiruverkadu, 11 a.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meeting, Staying Clean Group, St. Lourdes Church, Don Bosco School, Perambur, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Shrine of Divine Mercy Church, Anna Nagar East; The Lady of the Light Church, Luz, Mylapore; St. Andrews Church, Gandhi Rd., Guduvancherry; One Day Life AFG, Nivedha School, Sathyamoorthy Nagar; Child AFG, Balwadi School, Mannurpet; and CSI Trinity Church, N.M. Rd., Avadi, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Loyola MHSS., United India Colony, Kodambakkam; Divine Mercy Church, D- Block, Anna Nagar East; Anglo Indian Association, Ponniyamman Koil St., Egmore; Annai Velankanni Church, Besant Nagar; Fathima Church, Velachery Main Rd., East Tambaram; Kondithope Community Centre, Police Quarters, Walltax Rd.; E.C.I. Church, Vanagaram Rd., Ambattur; C.S.I. Church, Moolakadai; Corporation School, MKM Koil St., Mylapore; E.C.I. Church, Koladi Rd., Thiruverkadu; E.C.I. Church, Perumal Koil St., Madhuravoyal; R.P.F. Association Office, IC.F. Villivakkam, 7 p.m.