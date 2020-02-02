Chennai engagements for February 3, 2020

RELIGION

Hasthamalakiyam: K. Balasubramanyam, 3rd Main Rd., Gandhinagar, 10.30 a.m.

GENERAL

Dharmamurthi Rao Bahadur Calavala Cunnan Chetty’s Hindu College: Workshop, Pattabiram, 9.30 a.m.

The Stenographer’s Guild: Inauguration of job fair, Guild St., T. Nagar, 10 a.m.

The Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Chennai: Interactive meeting of analysis of union budget proposals, Hotel GRT Grand Days, T. Nagar, 5 p.m.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd: Launch of e-drive, Hotel ITC Grand Chola, 11 a.m.

GEM Hospital: World Cancer Day, Perungudi, 10 a.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Grace of the Millennium Group, CSI Zion Church, Chintadripet; and Reality Group, CSI Good Shepherd Church, Taramani 100 ft. Rd., Velachery, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Meston College of Education, Royapettah; The Lady of the Light Church, Luz, Mylapore; Madipakkam Group, Moovarasampettai; Anmeega Asthivara Group, Tollgate; and CSI Church, Padikuppam Rd., Anna Nagar, 7 p.m.; Family Group, Alagumuthumariamman Thirukoil, Korrukupet; and Independence AFG, St. Mathias Church, K.K. Nagar, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Our Lady of Lourdese Church, Perambur, 6.30 p.m.; Meston College, Royapettah;; Risen Redeemers Church, United India Colony, Kodambakkam; Annai Velankanni Church, Besant Nagar; The Lady of the Light Church, Luz, Mylapore; St. Johns Catholic Church, Seniyamman Koil St., Thirumullaivayal; Purana Suvisesa Eluputhal Church, Santhipuram, Thirumullaivoyal; Glory Church, MMDA Colony, Arumbakkam; St. Joseph School,, 18th West Cross St., M.K.B. Nagar; Govt. Primary School, Govindaraj Nagar, Kattupakkam; Immanuel Church, Perumal Kovil St., Nerkundram, English Language Meeting, Teresa Church, Nungambakkam, 7 p.m.