CHENNAI ENGAGEMENTS FOR FEBRUARY 28, 2020

RELIGION

Ramayanam: Mani Dravid Sastrigal, Shrivaikuntham, 100 Feet Rd., Selaiyur, 7 p.m.

Bhagavatham: B. Sundarkumar, Sri Venugopalaswamy Temple, 2nd St., Gopalapuram, 7 p.m.

Viveka Choodamani: Ramana Swaroopananda, Rajam Neela, Plot No W140, 4th St., Sector B, Park Rd., Anna Nagar West, 6.45 p.m.

Kusalanum Kannanum: Trichy Kalyanaraman, Vasantha Mandapam, Radha Nagar, Chrompet, 7 p.m.

CULTURE

Kanchi Kamakoti Childs Trust Hospital: Bala Vinayagar Kumbabhishekam and unveiling of Sri Jayandra Saraswathi Swamy’s statue, Nungambakkam, 7.30 a.m.

C.P. Art Centre: Inauguration of painting exhibition, Eldams Rd., Alwarpet, 6 p.m.

U.S. Consulate General and Care Earth Trust: Exhibition on Water Matters, Periyar Science and Technology Centre, Gandhi Mandapam Rd., Guindy, 10.30 a.m.

GENRAL

P.M.S. Educatonal Social and Cultural Society: Silver Jubilee celebrations, of P.M.S. MHSS. and Distribution of Ramani Endowment award, Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan participates, Nanganallur, 4 p.m.

Department of Arheology: Lecture on ‘Understanding of Rock Arts’, Tamil Virtual Academy, Kotturpuram, 3.30 p.m.

Indian Society of Victimology; Department of Criminology - University of Madras and Department of Psychology, Stella Maris College: Inauguration of 7th Intl. and 11th Biennial conference, Cathedral Rd., 9.15 a.m.

The Constitution Protection Forum: Talk on Proteecting Constitutional Rights: Challenges and Responses, Kasturi Srinivsan Hall, T.T.K. Rd., Royapettah, 6 p.m.

The Institute of Indian Foundrymen: Inauguration of 68th Indian Foundry Congress, Chennai Trade Centre, Nandambakkam, 10 a.m.

Indian Institute of Technology Madras and IIT Madras Incubation Cell: Inauguration of Start-up exhibition, 7th Floor, D Bllcok, IIT M Research Park, Taramani, 9.45 a.m.

CSIR-SERC: National Science Day programme, Vigyan Auditorium, CSIR Campus, Taramani, 3.30 p.m.

Prathyusha Engineering College: Lecture on ‘Caterpillar Production System’, Aranvoyalkuppam, 10 a.m.

Tamil Department - Loyola College: Workshop on Antiquity of Tamil Excavations from Keezhadi to Indus Valley, Nungambakkam, 9.30 a.m.

M.O.P. Vaishnav College For Women: Symposium on ‘ResearchScape’, Nungambakkam, 9.45 a.m.

K.C.S. Kasi Nadar College of Arts and Science: 20th College day celebrations, Ellaya St., R.K. Nagar, 5 p.m.

G.S,.S. Jain College for Women: Lecutre on ‘Academic Library as a Virtual Destination’, Vepery High Rd., Vepery, 11 a.m.

Thiruthangal Nadar College: Inter Collegiate Cultural Fest UKTI - 2.0, Selavayal, 9.30 a.m.

Prince Srivari SSS.: 8th annual day celebratons, Kannaki St., Madipakkam, 4.35 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meeting, Sangarsh Group, Fatima Church, United India Colony, Kodambakkam, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Sinagaram Pillai Boys HSS., Villivakkam; St. Louis Church, Canal Bank Rd., Gandhi Nagar, Adyar; T.T.H. Rd.. Devar Peravaio, Avadi; CSI Emmanuel Church, Church Rd., Ottagapalayam, Vadapalani; Silver Jubilee Group, Kevin School, Royapuram; and Puthiya Shakthi aFG, Santhosh Nursery and Primary School, Ezhil Nagar, Kodungaiyur, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Kevin School, Royapuram; Singaram Pillai Boys HSS., Villivakkam, Kesari HSS., T. Nagar; C.S.I. Zion Church School, Chintadripet; Assembly of God’s Church, 100 ft. Rd., Arumbakkam;; Magadalona Mariyal Church, Ezhil Nagar, Poonamallee; C.S.I. Peters Church, Vyasarpadi; Thevar Peravai, CTH Rd., Avadi; Chinmaya Lions Club, Nerkundram Main Rd., Chinmaya Nagar; C.S.I. Deaf School, Santhome High Rd., Mylapore,; Govt. Primary Schook, Karapakkam; R.P.F. Association Office, ICF, Villivakkam, 7 p.m.

Velammal MHSS.: Programme ‘Vel’s Laya 2020’, Mogappair West 5.30 p.m.,

