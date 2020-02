Chennai Engagements for February 27, 2020

Religion

Ramayanam: R. Krishnamurthy, Shrivaikuntham, 100-Ft Rd, Selaiyur, 7.p.m.

Bhagavatham: B. Sundarkumar, Sri Venugopalaswamy Temple, 10, 2nd Street, Gopalapuram, 7 p.m.

Viveka Choodamani: Ramana Swaroopananda, Rajam Neela, Plot No W140, 4th St, Sector B, Park Road, Anna Nagar West, 6.45 p.m.

Andrada aanandha vazhvirku aanmeegam: Vidhyaananda, 16, Kannagi street, Vinayagapuram, Ambattur, 11 am

Varam Tharum Varadan: C R Manjula, Sri Varadaraja Perumal Thirukoil, Solai Amman Koil Street, Purasaiwalkam, 6.30 p.m

Naishkarmyasiddi: Satyavratananda, Sri Rangavilasam, 8 Dr.Ranga Rd, Next to Nandalala temple. Mylapore, 11 a.m

Bathing in Upanishidic Wisdom: Nirveshananda, Narada Gana Sabha mini hall, Alwarpet, 6.45 p;m

Sivan Arutchelvargal: P. Swaminathan, Kapaleeswarar Temple, Mylapore, 5.30 p.m

Culture

Inko Centre: EarthMatters 3 - Indo Korean Ceramic Exhibiton, Dakshin Chitra, 4.30 p.m

U.S. Consulate General and Care Earth Trust: Water Matters Exhibition, Periyar Science and Technology Centre, Gandhi Mandapam Road, 10.30 a.m.

General

Anna University: Graduation Day, Madras University Centenary Auditorium, 3.30 p.m

Anna University: Technology exhibition 2020 and training programme, TAG auditorium, CEG Campus, 9.30 a.m

Madras Reporters Guild: Seminar on Media and Advertising: Controversies and Challenges: N Ram, Chairman, The Hindu group, participates, Madras Reporters Guild, Government Estate, 10.30 a.m.

University of Madras and Dr. Ambedkar Academy The People’s Educational Trust: Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Endowment Lecture, University of Madras, 10.30 a.m

Mukti: Annual Day, Hotel Rain Tree, Anna Salai, 7 p.m

Periyar Library Reader Circle: Uniform civil code, Thamizh Ka Amudarasan, Annai Maniammai Mandam, Periyar Thidal, 6.30 p.m

P.T Lee Chengalvaraya Naicker Polytechnic College, Graduation Day, Vepery, 11 a.m.

Hindustan Institute of Technology an Science: National Conference on Artificial Intelligence, Padur, 9.30 a.m

Easwari Engineering College: Discussion on Union budget 2020, Ramapuram campus, Bharati Salai, 10 a.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Keep It Simple Group, St. Joseph High School,Vepery High Rd., Vepery, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Caring and Sharing Group, Divine School, Perumal Koil St., S.V. Nagar, Padur;

Santhome Boys HSS., Santhome; Tollgate Group, CSI Inbarasu Aalayam, Tollgate; Spiritual Service AFG, CSI Church, Nethaji Nagar, Tondiarpet; and Balwadi School, Kavarapalayam Main Rd., Avadi, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Church of Christ, Anna Nagar; Police Boys Club, Elango Nagar, Virugambakkam; Victory Child Development Centre, Muthalamman Koil St., Selaiyur; Church of Victorious Cross, Jawaharlal Nehru Salai, Ashok Nagar; St. Joseph Church, Cholapuram Rd., Ambattur; St. Sebastian Church, Madhavaram; C.S.I, Church, Tollgate; Good Shepherd Church, MMDA, Madhuravoyal; St. Joseph Church, Balayakarar St., Porur; Santhome HSS., Santhome High Rd., Mylapore; V.G.P. Pbhilominal School, Injambakkam; St. James Church Primary School, Ayanavaram, 7 p.m.

