Chennai

Chennai engagements for February 25, 2020

RELIGION

Bhagavatham: B.Sundarkumar, Venugopalaswamy temple, 2nd St., Gopalapuram, 7 p.m.

Gita: Satyavratananda, Kesari High School, Pondy Bazaar, 6 p.m.

Thiruarutpa: Kolapakkam Santhanam, Sakthi Vinayagar temple, P.T.Rajan Salai, K.K.Nagar, 6 p.m.

Vivekachoodamani: Ramana Swaroopananda, Rajam Neela, W 140, 4th St., Sector B, Park Rd., Anna Nagar West, 6.45 p.m.

Bathing in Upanishadic Wisdom: Nirviseshananda Tirtha, Narada Gana Sabha mini hall, TTK Rd., Alwarpet, 6.45 p.m.

GENERAL

U.S.Consulate General-Care Earth Trust: Water Matters exhibition, Periyar Science and Technology Centre, Kotturpuram, 10.30 a.m.

Madras Christian College-Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Chennai: 7th Korea Day, Anderson Hall, Tambaram, 3 p.m.

The Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers, Chennai Centre: National Science Day and Sir C V. Raman Memorial Lecture, SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Vadapalani, 9.30 a.m.

Easwari Engg. College: Inauguration of Entrepreneurship Development Conclave, Ramapuram, 9.30 a.m.

Sri Sai Ram Institute of Management Studies: International Conference on ‘Education, advance management and technology for sustainable development,’ Sai Leo Nagar, west Tambaram, 1 p.m.

SRM Valliammai Engineering College: Lecture on ‘Integrated IOT and MPPT Systems for small hydroelectric generation’ Kattankulathur, 9 a.m.

S.A. Engineering College: Guest Lecture on ‘renewable energy source,’ Veeraraghavapuram, Poonamallee - Avadi Rd., 10 a.m.

Organising Committee: Puratchi Thalaivi ennum Poonkaatru, Kavi arangam, Murasoli Maran Flyover park, Perambur, 5 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Grace of the Millennium Group, CSI Zion Church, Chintadripet; and Reality Group, CSI Good Shepherd Church, Taramani 100 ft. Rd., Velachery, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Meston College of Education, Royapettah; The Lady of the Light Church, Luz, Mylapore; Madipakkam Group, Moovarasampettai; Anmeega Asthivara Group, Tollgate; and CSI Church, Padikuppam Rd., Anna Nagar, 7 p.m.; Family Group, Alagumuthumariamman Thirukoil, Korukkupet; and Independence AFG, St. Mathias Church, K.K. Nagar, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Perambur, 6.30 p.m.; Meston College, Royapettah;; Risen Redeemers Church, United India Colony, Kodambakkam; Annai Velankanni Church, Besant Nagar; The Lady of the Light Church, Luz, Mylapore; St. Johns Catholic Church, Seniyamman Koil St., Thirumullaivayal; Purana Suvisesa Eluputhal Church, Santhipuram, Thirumullavoyal; Glory Church, MMDA Colony, Arumbakkam; St. Joseph School,, 18th West Cross St., M.K.B. Nagar; Govt. Primary School, Govindaraj Nagar, Kattupakkam; Immanuel Church, Perumal Kovil St., Nerkundram; and Teresa Church, Nungambakkam, 7 p.m.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 25, 2020 12:08:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/chennai-engagements-for-february-25-2020/article30907234.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY