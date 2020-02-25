Chennai engagements for February 25, 2020

RELIGION

Bhagavatham: B.Sundarkumar, Venugopalaswamy temple, 2nd St., Gopalapuram, 7 p.m.

Gita: Satyavratananda, Kesari High School, Pondy Bazaar, 6 p.m.

Thiruarutpa: Kolapakkam Santhanam, Sakthi Vinayagar temple, P.T.Rajan Salai, K.K.Nagar, 6 p.m.

Vivekachoodamani: Ramana Swaroopananda, Rajam Neela, W 140, 4th St., Sector B, Park Rd., Anna Nagar West, 6.45 p.m.

Bathing in Upanishadic Wisdom: Nirviseshananda Tirtha, Narada Gana Sabha mini hall, TTK Rd., Alwarpet, 6.45 p.m.

GENERAL

U.S.Consulate General-Care Earth Trust: Water Matters exhibition, Periyar Science and Technology Centre, Kotturpuram, 10.30 a.m.

Madras Christian College-Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Chennai: 7th Korea Day, Anderson Hall, Tambaram, 3 p.m.

The Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers, Chennai Centre: National Science Day and Sir C V. Raman Memorial Lecture, SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Vadapalani, 9.30 a.m.

Easwari Engg. College: Inauguration of Entrepreneurship Development Conclave, Ramapuram, 9.30 a.m.

Sri Sai Ram Institute of Management Studies: International Conference on ‘Education, advance management and technology for sustainable development,’ Sai Leo Nagar, west Tambaram, 1 p.m.

SRM Valliammai Engineering College: Lecture on ‘Integrated IOT and MPPT Systems for small hydroelectric generation’ Kattankulathur, 9 a.m.

S.A. Engineering College: Guest Lecture on ‘renewable energy source,’ Veeraraghavapuram, Poonamallee - Avadi Rd., 10 a.m.

Organising Committee: Puratchi Thalaivi ennum Poonkaatru, Kavi arangam, Murasoli Maran Flyover park, Perambur, 5 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Grace of the Millennium Group, CSI Zion Church, Chintadripet; and Reality Group, CSI Good Shepherd Church, Taramani 100 ft. Rd., Velachery, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Meston College of Education, Royapettah; The Lady of the Light Church, Luz, Mylapore; Madipakkam Group, Moovarasampettai; Anmeega Asthivara Group, Tollgate; and CSI Church, Padikuppam Rd., Anna Nagar, 7 p.m.; Family Group, Alagumuthumariamman Thirukoil, Korukkupet; and Independence AFG, St. Mathias Church, K.K. Nagar, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Perambur, 6.30 p.m.; Meston College, Royapettah;; Risen Redeemers Church, United India Colony, Kodambakkam; Annai Velankanni Church, Besant Nagar; The Lady of the Light Church, Luz, Mylapore; St. Johns Catholic Church, Seniyamman Koil St., Thirumullaivayal; Purana Suvisesa Eluputhal Church, Santhipuram, Thirumullavoyal; Glory Church, MMDA Colony, Arumbakkam; St. Joseph School,, 18th West Cross St., M.K.B. Nagar; Govt. Primary School, Govindaraj Nagar, Kattupakkam; Immanuel Church, Perumal Kovil St., Nerkundram; and Teresa Church, Nungambakkam, 7 p.m.