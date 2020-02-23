Chennai engagements for February 24, 2020

RELIGION

Kaivalya Navanetham: Vidhyaananda Sarasvati, Kumaran Nagar third cross street, Chinmaya Nagar stage 2, 11 a.m.

Bhagavatham: B. Sundarakumar, Sri Venugopalaswamy temple, second street, Gopalapuram, 6.45 p.m.

GENERAL

M.T.S. Academy and Nehru Yuva Kendra: Award ceremony for senior citizens, Ethiraj College for Women, Egmore,11.30 a.m.

PSN Disciples Foundation: Annual Day celebrations, Honouring T.K. Murthy and Prema Hariharan, Ragasudha Hall, Luz Avenue, Mylapore, 6 p.m.

Quaid-e-millath government college for women: Students forum valedictory function, Triplicane, 2 p.m.

U.S. Consulate General and Care Earth Trust: Water Matters exhibition, Periyar Science and Technology centre, Gandhi Mandapam road, 10.30 a.m. onwards

University of Madras: Professor P.T. Srinivasan Endowment lecture, R.K. Raghavan, Former Director, CBI will speak on ‘Managing the police forces in India and the role of technology’, Management studies department, Chepauk, 2.30 p.m.

Guru Shree Shantivijai Jain College for Women: 29th Annual Sports Meet, Nehru Stadium, Periyampet, 9 a.m.

S.A. Engineering College: Guest lecture on Recent trends in wireless networks and scope, ECE Department seminar hall, 9.30 a.m. ;Inauguration of NIPM Student chapter and management day, MBA Conference Hall, Poonamalle-Avadi main road, 9.30 a.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Grace of the Millennium Group, CSI Zion Church, Chintadripet; and Reality Group, CSI Good Shepherd Church, Taramani 100 ft. Rd., Velachery, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Meston College of Education, Royapettah; The Lady of the Light Church, Luz, Mylapore; Madipakkam Group, Moovarasampettai; Anmeega Asthivara Group, Tollgate; and CSI Church, Padikuppam Rd., Anna Nagar, 7 p.m.; Family Group, Alagumuthumariamman Thirukoil, Korrukupet; and Independence AFG, St. Mathias Church, K.K. Nagar, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Our Lady of Lourdese Church, Perambur, 6.30 p.m.; Meston College, Royapettah;; Risen Redeemers Church, United India Colony, Kodambakkam; Annai Velankanni Church, Besant Nagar; The Lady of the Light Church, Luz, Mylapore; St. Johns Catholic Church, Seniyamman Koil St., Thirumullaivayal; Purana Suvisesa Eluputhal Church, Santhipuram, Thirumullaivoyal; Glory Church, MMDA Colony, Arumbakkam; St. Joseph School,, 18th West Cross St., M.K.B. Nagar; Govt. Primary School, Govindaraj Nagar, Kattupakkam; Immanuel Church, Perumal Kovil St., Nerkundram, English Language Meeting, Teresa Church, Nungambakkam, 7 p.m.