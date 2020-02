Chennai Engagements for February 23, 2020

22 February 2020 19:58 IST

RELIGION

Bhagavatham: B. Sundarkumar, Sri Venugopalaswamy Temple, 2nd St., Gopalapuram, 6.45 p.m.

Acharyan: Suguvanam, Sri Sankara Vidyalaya MHSS., Velachery Main Rd., East Tambaram, 6.45 p.m.

Advertising

Advertising

Thiruppugazh: Ma. Ki. Ramanan, Sri Balasubramaniar Thiruppugazh Baktha Jana Sabha, Grama St., Thiruvottiyur, 10 a.m.

Agaligai: Thiruppur Krishnan, Vivekananda House, Kamarajar Salai, Marina, 6.15 p.m.

CULTURE

U.S. Consulate General and Care Earth Trust: Exhibition on Water Matters, Periyar Science and Technology Centre, Gandhi Mandapam Rd., Guindy, 10.30 a.m.

GENERAL

South India Heritage Programme: Release of book on ‘The Magnificent Heritage of South India’, TAG Centre, TTK Rd., Alwarpet, 10 a.m.

Forum For Protection of Constitution: Meeting on CAA, P. Chidambaram participates, Kerala Samaj Hall, 903, P.H. Rd., 3.30 p.m.

Indian Medical Association, Tambaram: Investiture ceremony, Bharathi Nagar, West Tambaram, 6 p.m.

Theervu: Meeting on CAA, Kaviko Mandram, 2nd Main Rd., CIT Nagar, Mylapore, 5.30 p.m.

Prince Shri Venkateshwara Padmavathy Engineering College: Graduation day, Ponmar, 9 a.m.

Bharat Vikas Parishad, Anna Nagar: Talk on ‘Yatra Naryastu Pujyanthe’, JGVV MHDD., 7th St., U Block, Anna Nagar, 6 p.m.

SEEDS: Programme on ‘Children Parliament Kalai Mela’, Stella Maris College Auditorium, Poes Garden, Gopalapuram, 10.30 a.m.

Hypnotique Circle: Workshop on Voice Therapy, Deshbandhu Plaza, Whites Rd., Royapettah, 9.30 a.m.

Tambaram Humour Club: Meeting, Valliuvar Gurukulam, G.S.T. Rd., Tambaram, 4 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Good Company Group, St. Teresa Church, Nungambakkam, 11 a.m.; Miracle of Marina Group, Chennai School, Venkatarangam Pillai St., T. Nagar; and Circle of Life Group, Annai Velankannai Church, Besant Nagar, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Holy Angels Convent, T. Nagar, 11 a.m; Sunshine Group, Loyola MHSS., UI Colony, Kodambakkam, 4 p.m.; Wisdom AFG, Kesari HSS., Teynampet, 7 p.m. Broadway Group, St. Francis Xavier Church, Broadway, 6 p.m.; CSI Wesley Church, Opp Kallarai Stop, Poonamallee, 7 p.m.; Deiva Shakthi Kuzhu, Sri Sathya Sai HSS., Nadapai Garden St., Theradi 6 p.m.; and St. Anthonys Church, Puzhal, 5 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Assemption School, St. Teresa Church, Nungambakkam, 10.00 a.m.; St. Mathias Church, Kamarajar Salai,, K.K. Nagar; C.S.I. School, Gandhi Main Rd., Oragadam, Ambattur; Govt. HSS., Police Boys Club, Maduravoyal; Sankara MHSS., Thiruvottiyur, Railway Hospital, Perambur, 11 a.m.; Dr. Boaz Memorial Hospital, Velachery Rd., Selaiyur; Infant Jesus Church, Manali New Nagar, Manali; C.S.I. Peters Church, Vyasarpadi, 11.30 a.m.; St. Francis Xavier Church, Broadway, 6 p.m. Kesari HSS., T. Nagar; Police Boys Club, Chinmaya Nagar; Singaram Pillai Boys HSS., Villivakkam; Arul Kadal, Santhome High Rd.; 7 p.m.