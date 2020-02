Chennai engagements for February 22, 2020

RELIGION

Bhagavatham: B Sundarkumar, Sri Venugopalaswamy Temple, 10, 2nd St., Gopalapuram, 6.45 p.m.

Vicharasagara: Satyavratananda, Kesari High School, Pondy Bazaar extension. T. Nagar, 6 p.m.

Manisha Panchankam: Satyavratananda, Sankara Bharati Hall, Dr. Radhakrishnan Salai, 8th St., Mylapore, 8.30 a.m.

Andrada Vazhvil Vedantham: Vidhyananda, Pace Achyula, Seemathamman Nagar, Maduravoyal, 7 p.m.

CULTURE

Virtuous Retail: Art Cinema, Kalki Theatre, VR Chennai, 4 p.m.

Sri Sukar Markandeyan Charities and Sukar Markandeyan Medical Research Foundation: Dhanvanthri Day awards presentation, JYM Kalyana Mandapam, Venkatnarayana Rd., T. Nagar, 6.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Jito Chennai: Meeting, Mauritius Vice Prime Minister Leela Devi Dookun-Luchoomum participates, ITC Grand Chola, Guindy, 10 a.m.

U.S. Consulate General and Care Earth Trust: Water Matters exhibition, Periyar Science and Technology Centre, Guindy, Gandhi mandapam Rd., 10.30 a.m.

Dr. Rela Institute and Medical Centre: Launch of ‘Rela Heart Beats’, Hall no. A402, 4th floor, Chromepet, 11 a.m.

Deaf EnAbled Foundation: Deaf Children’s Mela, Sacred heart Girls High School, Church Park, near US Consulate, 10 a.m.

Indian Optometric Association, OK Vision and Ramoo Russian Academy of Medical Optics and Optometry: Raising awareness on myopia control and advanced contact lens designs, Dr. Agarwal’s Institute of Optometry, 9 a.m; Sankara Nethralaya, 2 p.m.

Power Brain Abacus: Maths abacus for Guinness record, CSI Jessie Moses HSS., 5th Avenue, Anna Nagar, 9.45 a.m.

Loyola College: Graduation day, Nungambakkam, 5 p.m.

SRM Valliammal Engineering College: MEQNZO 2020 and XPLOITS 2020, SRM Nagar, Kattankulathur, 9 a.m.

Velammal Vidyalaya: “UTOPIA 2020”, Mangadu- Kundrathur Main Rd., 5.30 p.m.

Young Men’s Christian Association: Pattimanram, 24/223, NSC Bose Rd, George Town, 4 p.m.

The International Association of Lions Clubs: Distribution of aids and appliances and awards presentation to the differently abled, 103 A, Sathya Gardens, Arcot Rd., Saligramam, 5 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Turning Point Group, Arul Kadal Aikiya Aalayam, Santhome High Rd. and New Attitude Group, St. Andrews Church, Choolai, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Community Service Centre, Balfour Rd., Kilpauk; Alagu Andavar Temple, Korukkupet; God Given Opportunity AFG, Sevaipriya Trust, Poonga Nagar, Thiruvottiyur; Inaintha Sakthi Kuzhu, Sivan Nagar Association, New Washermenpet; Recovery AFG, Risen Christ Church, Peravallur, Kolathur; and Balwadi School, Kavarapalayam Main Rd., Avadi, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Community Service Centre, Balfour Rd., Kilpauk; PS HSS., Mylapore; Advent Christian Middle School, Velachery Rd., Sembakkam; Risen Christ Church, Paper Mills Rd., Peravallur; Alagu Muthu Mariyamman Tirumana Mandapam, Periyar Salai; St. Present Church, Johny John Khan Mirshahibpet; E.C.I. Zion School, 100 ft. Rd., Ekkatuthangal; Karthikeyan MHSS., Saligramam; St. Vincent School, Assumption Church, Railway Colony, Choolaimedu; Faith Christian Church, Madha Kovil St., Nerkundram; Govt. HSS., Madhiravedu Rd., Velappan Chavadi; and Sevapriya Trust, Poonga Nagar, Thiruvottiyur, 7 p.m.