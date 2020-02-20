Chennai engagements for February 20, 2020

RELIGION

Dhanyashtakam: Moksha Vidhyaananda Sarasvati, 4/14, MIG Flats, 4th Main Rd., Kotturgardens, 11 a.m.

CULTURE

U.S. Consulate General and Care Earth Trust: Exhibition on Water Matters, Periyar Science and Technology Centre, Gandhi Mandapam Rd., Guindy, 10 a.m.

Organising Committee: Workshop on ‘Pixie’s Doddling’, Fromage, 47, Tamil Salai, Egmore, 4 p.m.

GENERAL

Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University: Inauguration of ‘Free Anti Rabies Vaccination Campaign’, Madras Veterinary College, Vepery, 9 a.m.

TT Ranganathan Clinical Research Foundation: Celebration of 40 years of TTK Hospital, Cathedral Rd., 3.30 p.m.

Hindustan Chamber of Commerece: Programme on Direct Tax Provisions on Budget 2020, H.C. Kothari Memorial Hall, Greams Dugar, South Wing 5th Floor, Thousand Lights, 6 p.m.

Sri Sai Ram Engineering College: Inauguration of conference on Communication, Computing and Internet of Things, West Tambaram, 9.30 a.m.

S.A. Engineering College: Lecture on ‘Elgen Values and Elgen Vectors of Real Symmetric Matrices’, Thiruverkadu, 11 a.m.

Great Lakes Institute of Management: Conference on International Entrepreneurship, ECR, Manamai, 9.30 a.m.

Quaid Milleth Government Women’s College: Muthamizh Vizha, Anna Salai, 10 a.m.

Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda College: Graduation Day, Sir P.S. Sivaswami Salai, Mylapore, 10 a.m.

Hindustan College of Arts and Science: Inter-Collegiate cultural programme hindotsav 2020, Padur, 10 a.m.

Periyar Library Reader’s Circle: Meeting, Periyar Thidal, Vepery, 6.30 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Keep It Simple Group, St. Joseph High School,Vepery High Rd., Vepery, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Caring and Sharing Group, Divine School, Perumal Koil St., S.V. Nagar, Padur; Santhome Boys HSS., Santhome; Tollgate Group, CSI Inbarasu Aalayam, Tollgate; Spiritual Service AFG, CSI Church, Nethaji Nagar, Tondiarpet; and Balwadi School, Kavarapalayam Main Rd., Avadi, 7 p.mAlcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Church of Christ, Anna Nagar; Police Boys Club, Elango Nagar, Virugambakkam; Victory Child Development Centre, Muthalamman Koil St., Selaiyur; Church of Victorious Cross, Jawaharlal Nehru Salai, Ashok Nagar; St. Joseph Church, Cholapuram Rd., Ambattur; St. Sebastian Church, Madhavaram; C.S.I, Church, Tollgate; Good Shepherd Church, MMDA, Madhuravoyal; St. Joseph Church, Balayakarar St., Porur; Santhome HSS., Santhome High Rd., Mylapore; V.G.P. Pbhilominal School, Injambakkam; St. James Church Primary School, Ayanavaram, 7 p.m.