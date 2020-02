Chennai engagements for February 2, 2020

RELIGION

Bhagavatham: M.A. Venkatakrishnan, Sri Vishnu Mohan Foundation, 7, New Giri Rd., T. Nagar, 6 p.m.

Thirumurai: P. Sadgurunathan, Saiva Samaya Bhaktha Jana Sabha, Mint St., 6.30 p.m.

Aanmeega Santheega Vilakkangal: Nannilam V. Rajagopalan, 488, T.T.K. Rd., Alwarpet, 7 p.m.

CULTURE

Westland Publications: Release of ‘Sebastian and Sons’, M.S. Subbulakshmi Auditorium, Asian College of Journalism Campus, 2nd Main Rd., Taramani, 6.45 p.m.

GENERAL

Agni College of Technology: Parent-Teacher meet and honouring placed students, Thalambur, 9.30 a.m.

Industrial Waste Management Association: Programme on Yong Environmental Scientist YES 2020, IC & SR Auditorium, IIT Madras, Taramani, 9.30 a.m.

The Madras Mahratta Association and Mahila Mandal: Celebration of Chathrapathi Shivaji Maharaj’s 392nd Jayanthi and distributon of scholarships to students, The Suguna Vilasa Sabha, Anna Salai, 3 p.m.

Nanbargal Kudumba Narpani Manram: 23rd anniversary celebrations, David Songs MHSS., T.H. Rd., Kodungaiyur, 10 a.m.

VS Hospitals and Naturals: World Cancer Day - Donation of hair, Ampa Skywalk, Nelson Manickam Rd., Aminjikarai, 10 a.m.

Ramalingar Ilakkiya Arakkattalai: Programme, PS HSS., Mylapore, 10.15 a.m.

Vasantha Memorial Cancer Centre: Painting competition, Rosary MHSS.,, Santhome, 10 a.m.

V.K.K. Ammani Ammal Matriculation School: 21st annual day celebrations, Shankar Nagar, Pammal, 4.30 p.m.

International Medical Sciences Academy: 457th monthly CME meeting, K.J. Hospital, P.H. Rd., 11 a.m.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh: Programme ‘Resurgent Bharath’, APL Global School, Anand Nagar Main Rd., MCN Nagar, Okkiyam Thoraipakkam, 10.30 a.m.

Dr. Ambedkar Academy The People’s Educational Trust: Talk on ‘Strategies for the Economic Development of the SCs’, L-73, Kavery Colony, 24th St., Anna Nagar East, 6.30 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Good Company Group, St. Teresa Church, Nungambakkam, 11 a.m.; Miracle of Marina Group, Chennai School, Venkatarangam Pillai St., T. Nagar; and Circle of Life Group, Annai Velankannai Church, Besant Nagar, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Holy Angels Convent, T. Nagar, 11 a.m; Sunshine Group, Loyola MHSS., UI Colony, Kodambakkam, 4 p.m.; Wisdom AFG, Kesari HSS., Teynampet, 7 p.m. Broadway Group, St. Francis Xavier Church, Broadway, 6 p.m.; CSI Wesley Church, Opp Kallarai Stop, Poonamallee, 7 p.m.; Deiva Shakthi Kuzhu, Sri Sathya Sai HSS., Nadapai Garden St., Theradi 6 p.m.; and St. Anthonys Church, Puzhal, 5 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Assemption School, St. Teresa Church, Nungambakkam, 10.00 a.m.; St. Mathias Church, Kamarajar Salai,, K.K. Nagar; C.S.I. School, Gandhi Main Rd., Oragadam, Ambattur; Govt. HSS., Police Boys Club, Maduravoyal; Sankara MHSS., Thiruvottiyur, Railway Hospital, Perambur, 11 a.m.; Dr. Boaz Memorial Hospital, Velachery Rd., Selaiyur; Infant Jesus Church, Manali New Nagar, Manali; C.S.I. Peters Church, Vyasarpadi, 11.30 a.m.; St. Francis Xavier Church, Broadway, 6 p.m. Kesari HSS., T. Nagar; Police Boys Club, Chinmaya Nagar; Singaram Pillai Boys HSS., Villivakkam; Arul Kadal, Santhome High Rd.; 7 pm.