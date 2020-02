Chennai engagements for February 16, 2020

RELIGION

Vishnu Sahasranamam: M.A. Venkatakrishnan, Sri Vishnu Mohan Foundation, 7. New Giri Rd., T. Nagar, 6 p.m.

Sivananda Lahari: T. Sundararama Dikshithar, 14/48, 2nd St., Gill Nagar, 4 p.m.

Manisha Panchagam: Satyavratananda, Samskrita Bharati Hall, Dr. Radhakrishnan Salai 8th St., Mylapore, 8.30 a.m.

Thirupperundurai: Gomathinayagam, Natesan Institute of Co-operative Management, Anna Nagtar West, 5 p.m.

Aanmeega Santheega Vilakkangal: Nannilam V. Rajagopalan, T-75, 30th Cross St., Tiger Varadhachari Rd., Besant Nagar, 3 p.m.

Savitri: Malini Narayanan, Sri Aurobindo Society, Smith Rd., 10 a.m.

Sri Vedantha Desikar Devasthanam: Sri Lakshmi Hayagrivar Vidya Abhivirthi Sangalpa Archanai, K.P. Koil St., Mylapore, 8 a.m.

GENERAL

T.T. Ranganathan Clinical Research Foundation: Meeting on completion of 40 years of service ipn treating alcoholics and drug users, 4th Main Rd., Indira Nagar, Adyar, 10.15 a.m.

South India Social and Cultural Academy: Presentation of Seva Ratna awards, Hotel Palmgrove, 4 p.m.

Aalim Muhammed Salegh College of Engineering: 16th Graduation Day, Avadi, 10 a.m.

Forum and INK Talks: First edition of Startup Special, Forum Vijaya Malli, Vadapalani, 11 a.m.

Sri Krishna Sweets and Stenographers Guild: Programme on ‘Sirippu Varathu Sirippu Varathu’, T. Nagar, 4 p.m.

Choolaimedu Exnora Innovator’s Club and Dr. V.S. Natarajan Geriatric Foundation: Discussion on ‘Happy Elderhood’, 17/5, AMOGHA, Main Rd., Zackria Colony, Choolaimedu, 6 p.m.

Sankara Eye Hospital: Eye camp, Thalapathi Vinayagam MHSS., Tiruthani; and Sankara Multispeciality Hospital, Konerikuppam, Kancheepuram, 9 a.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Good Company Group, St. Teresa Church, Nungambakkam, 11 a.m.; Miracle of Marina Group, Chennai School, Venkatarangam Pillai St., T. Nagar; and Circle of Life Group, Annai Velankannai Church, Besant Nagar, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Holy Angels Convent, T. Nagar, 11 a.m; Sunshine Group, Loyola MHSS., UI Colony, Kodambakkam, 4 p.m.; Wisdom AFG, Kesari HSS., Teynampet, 7 p.m. Broadway Group, St. Francis Xavier Church, Broadway, 6 p.m.; CSI Wesley Church, Opp Kallarai Stop, Poonamallee, 7 p.m.; Deiva Shakthi Kuzhu, Sri Sathya Sai HSS., Nadapai Garden St., Theradi 6 p.m.; and St. Anthonys Church, Puzhal, 5 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Assemption School, St. Teresa Church, Nungambakkam, 10.00 a.m.; St. Mathias Church, Kamarajar Salai,, K.K. Nagar; C.S.I. School, Gandhi Main Rd., Oragadam, Ambattur; Govt. HSS., Police Boys Club, Maduravoyal; Sankara MHSS., Thiruvottiyur, Railway Hospital, Perambur, 11 a.m.; Dr. Boaz Memorial Hospital, Velachery Rd., Selaiyur; Infant Jesus Church, Manali New Nagar, Manali; C.S.I. Peters Church, Vyasarpadi, 11.30 a.m.; St. Francis Xavier Church, Broadway, 6 p.m. Kesari HSS., T. Nagar; Police Boys Club, Chinmaya Nagar; Singaram Pillai Boys HSS., Villivakkam; Arul Kadal, Santhome High Rd.; 7 pm.