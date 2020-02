Chennai engagements for February 15, 2020

RELIGION

Vicharasagara: Satyavratananda, Kesari HSS., Pondy Bazaar Extn., T. Nagar, 6 p.m.

Andrada Vazhvil Vedantham: Moksha vidhyaananda Sarasvati, Pace Achyuta, Seemathamman Nagar, Maduravoyal, 7 p.m.

Sivananda Lahari: T. Sundararama Dikshithar, 14, 2nd St., Gill Nagar, Choolaimedu, 4 p.m.

Govinda Nama Mahima: Vaddiparthi Padmakar, PRC Centenary Hall, Lodi Khan St., T. Nagar, 6.15 p.m.

CULTURE

Sri Thyaga Brahma Gana Sabha: Inauguration of Saint Thyagaraja Aradhana and conferment of titles to musicians, Vani Mahal, G.N. Chetty Rd., T Nagar, 6 p.m.

Sarasalaya: Sarasa Natya Mala - 8th annual dance festival in memory of K.J. Sarasa and conferment of titles, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Mylapore, 6 p.m.

GENERAL

Akshaya Patra: Bhumi Puja of Akshaya Patra Kitchen for Kaalai Unavu Thittam, Governor Banwarilal Purohit; Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Paneerselvam and Ministers participates, Mackey’s Garden, Greams Rd., 11 a.m.

Parampara: Talk on ‘Time Machines in the sky’, 44, Kasturi Ranga Rd., Alwarpet, 10.30 a.m.

Computer Society of India and Meenakshi College of Engineering: Workshop on A One-Day-Hands on IoT, West K.K. Nagar, 8.30 a.m.

SRM Valliammai Engineering College: Symposium on ‘CYBORGS 2020’, Kattankulathur, 9.30 a.m.

S.A. Engineering College: Lecture on ‘Latest trends in vehicle engineering’, Thiruverkadu, 11 a.m.

Pachaiyappa’s College: Inter Collegiate Festival Green Vibes 2020, EVR Salai, 10 a.m.

Valliammal College for Women: Seminar on ‘The Role of Artificial Intelligence in the Determination of Results in Commerce’, Anna Nagar East, 10 a.m.

Amar Seva Sangam: Valedictory function of Early Intervention International Conference, Hyatt Regency, 4 p.m.

New Prince Shri Bhavani SSS.: Annual day celebrations, Sabapathy St., Ullagaram, 5 p.m.

Bharath SSS.: 59th annual day celebrations, Adyar, 5.30 p.m.

Senior Citizens Support Forum: Discussion on sublimate, Russian Centre of Science and Culture, Kasturi Ranga Rd., Alwarpet, 10.30 a.m.

South Indian Diet Herbal Yoga and Nature Cure Trust: Programme, Thakkar Baba Vidyalaya, Venkatnarayana Rd., T. Nagar, 4 p.m.

Sevalaya: Inauguration of montessori exhibition, Kasuva Village, Pakkam Post, Thiruninravur, 10 a.m.

Y’s Men International: Health care camp, S.I.E.T. College, K.B. Dasan Rd., Teynampet, 9 a.m.

Sri Krishna Sweets and Sri Ramakrishna Math: Sri Ramakrishna Vijayam Centenary celebrations, Asthika Samajam, Alwarpet, 6.30 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Turning Point Group, Arul Kadal Aikiya Aalayam, Santhome High Rd. and New Attitude Group, St. Andrews Church, Choolai, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Community Service Centre, Balfour Rd., Kilpauk; Alagu Andavar Temple, Korukkupet; God Given Opportunity AFG, Sevaipriya Trust, Poonga Nagar, Thiruvottiyur; Inaintha Sakthi Kuzhu, Sivan Nagar Association, New Washermenpet; Recovery AFG, Risen Christ Church, Peravallur, Kolathur; and Balwadi School, Kavarapalayam Main Rd., Avadi, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Community Service Centre, Balfour Rd., Kilpauk; PS HSS., Mylapore; Advent Christian Middle School, Velachery Rd., Sembakkam; Risen Christ Church, Paper Mills Rd., Peravallur; Alagu Muthu Mariyamman Tirumana Mandapam, Periyar Salai; St. Present Church, Johny John Khan Mirshahibpet; E.C.I. Zion School, 100 ft. Rd., Ekkatuthangal; Karthikeyan MHSS., Saligramam; St. Vincent School, Assumption Church, Railway Colony, Choolaimedu; Faith Christian Church, Madha Kovil St., Nerkundram; Govt. HSS., Madhiravedu Rd., Velappan Chavadi; and Sevapriya Trust, Poonga Nagar, Thiruvottiyur, 7 p.m.