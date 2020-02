Chennai engagements for February 14, 2020

RELIGION

Nrisimha Vaibhavam: Damal Perundevi, 15/8, 2nd Cross St., Ramakrishna Nagar, Mandaveli, 6.30 p.m.

CULTURE

Indian Council For Cultural Relations and Shri Ariyakudi Music Foundation: Birth Centenary celebrations of Madurai Somasundaram, Raga Sudha Hall, Luz Avenue, Mylapore, 6.15 p.m.

U.S. Consulate General and Care Earth Trust: Programme on Water in Art: Exploring Water as a Medium of Art, Environmental Pavilion, Periyar Science and Technology Centre, Gandhi Mandapam Rd., 4 p.m.

GENERAL

Amar Seva Sangam: Inauguration of Conference on ‘Early Intervention International’, Governor Banwarilal Purohit participates, 10.30 a.m.; and Launch of mBVR-EI Mobile Application, Corporate Video, Hotel Hyatt Regency, 7 p.m.

U.S. Consulate General in Chennai and Transformation Sports and Katradi: Valedictory functiiion of Volunteer for India programme, ICSA Paripurna Training Centre, 2/513, Ambedkar Nagar, Manapakkam, 1.30 p.m.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation: HPCL Consumer Meet 2020, Le Royal Meridien, 6.30 p.m.

Kuppuswami Sastri Research Institute: Release of The Journal of Oriental Research and talk on Brahma Vidya, Sanskrit College, Mylapore, 6 p.m.

Indian Institute of Logistics: 11th Graduation ceremony, Rajah Annamalai Manram, Esplanade, 9 a.m.

SRM Valliammai Engineering College: Inauguration of symposium on EMERGE 2020, Kattankulathur, 9 a.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meeting, Sangarsh Group, Fatima Church, United India Colony, Kodambakkam, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Sinagaram Pillai Boys HSS., Villivakkam; St. Louis Church, Canal Bank Rd., Gandhi Nagar, Adyar; T.T.H. Rd.. Devar Peravaio, Avadi; CSI Emmanuel Church, Church Rd., Ottagapalayam, Vadapalani; Silver Jubilee Group, Kevin School, Royapuram; and Puthiya Shakthi aFG, Santhosh Nursery and Primary School, Ezhil Nagar, Kodungaiyur, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Kevin School, Royapuram; Singaram Pillai Boys HSS., Villivakkam, Kesari HSS., T. Nagar; C.S.I. Zion Church School, Chintadripet; Assembly of God’s Church, 100 ft. Rd., Arumbakkam;; Magadalona Mariyal Church, Ezhil Nagar, Poonamallee; C.S.I. Peters Church, Vyasarpadi; Thevar Peravai, CTH Rd., Avadi; Chinmaya Lions Club, Nerkundram Main Rd., Chinmaya Nagar; C.S.I. Deaf School, Santhome High Rd., Mylapore,; Govt. Primary Schook, Karapakkam; R.P.F. Association Office, ICF, Villivakkam, 7 p.m.