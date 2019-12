Chennai Engagements for December 28, 2019

RELIGION

Thiruppavai: V. Ramamurthy, Srinivasa Perumal Temple, Gujji Naicken St., Anna Nagar East, 6.30 a.m.; Velukkudi Krishnan, Jaigopal Garodia Hindu Vidyalaya, 4th St., Postal Colony, West Mambalam, 7 a.m.; Kidambi Narayanan, R.R. Sabha, Mylapore, 7.30 a.m.; Ilaiyaville Srinidhi, E 55-B, 19th Cross St., Besant Nagar, 4 p.m.; C. Nammalwar, Sri Varadharaja Perumal Temple, Mugalivakkam, 6 p.m.; Srinivasa Gopala Mahadesikan, Sri Vedantha Desikar Devasthanam, K.P. Sannidhi St., Mylapore, 6.30 p.m.; Tirumalai Venmkatachariyar, Sri Andalammal Matam, Sanjeevaroyan Koil St., Old Washermenpet, 6.30 p.m.; R. Narayanan, Sri Varasiddhi Vinayagar Temple, 177, Welcome Colony, 25th St., E Sector, Anna Nagar West Extn., 6.30 p.m.; J. Chinnathambu, Andal Sametha Rangamannar Temple, Selva Vinayagar Koil St., Perambur, 6.30 p.m.; Dhamal Perundevi, Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Temple, Bheemannapet 2nd St., Mylapore, Near Ranga Rd., 6.30 p.m.; Rangan, Arthanareeswarar Koil Campus, 4th Main Rd., Nanganallur, 6.30 p.m.

108 Divyadesa Mahatmiyam: Velukkudi Krishnan, Mandan Vidyashram, 2/155, NATCO Colony, North Street, Kottivakkam, 6.30 p.m.

Vicharasagara: Satyavratananda, Kesari HSS., Pondy Bazaar Extn., T. Nagar, 6 p.m.

Andrada Vazhvil Vedantham: Moksha Vidyaananda Sarasvati, Pace Achyuta, Seemathamman Nagar, Maduravoyal, 7 p.m.

Gnanananda Sarasvathi: C.L. Ramakrishnan, Sri Vishnu Mohan Foundation, 7, New Giri Rd., T. Nagar, 6 p.m.

Guided Meditation: Raghunayakananda, Vivekananda Cultural Centre, Kamarajar Salai, Triplicane, 7 p.m.

CULTURE

Nanganallur Sri Thyagaraja Sangeetha Samajam: December Music Festival - today Vocal concert by V.U.M. Ayshwarya, 5 p.m. and Salem Sriram, Ranjani Hall, 15th St., Nanganallur, 6.30 p.m.

South Zone Cultural Centre, Thanjavur: Divyaprabandham and Thirumurai Music Festival, 148/257 Thambu Chetty St., 6.30 p.m.

Chromepet Cultural Academy: Mahalakshmi Ladies Drama group presents ‘Bhagawan Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsar’, Sri Kamakshi Kalyana Mandapam, Chromepet, 6.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Karuna International: National conference and presentation of national awards, Puducherry Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi participates, SRKK Agarwal Sabha Bhavan, 22-C, Bajanai Koil St., 8th Main Rd., Shanti Colony, Anna Nagar, 11 a.m.

SRM Institute of Science and Technology: Convocation and lecture on ‘Quality and Patient Safety - The Universal Language for Universal Healthcare’, Kattankulathur, 12.30 p.m.

Madras Development Society: Inauguration of Chennai Global Economic Summit 2019 and 6th World Tamils Economic Conference, Hotel Le Royal Meridien, 4.30 p.m.

Annamalai University Alumni Association: Inauguration of Tamil Development Forum, Anna Centenary Library, Kotturpuram, 5 p.m.

South India Diet Herbal Yoga and Nature Cure Trust: Meeting, Thakkar Bapa Vidyalayam Venkatnarayana Rd., T. Nagar, 4 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Turning Point Group, Arul Kadal Aikiya Aalayam, Santhome High Rd. and New Attitude Group, St. Andrews Church, Choolai, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Community Service Centre, Balfour Rd., Kilpauk; Alagu Andavar Temple, Korukkupet; God Given Opportunity AFG, Sevaipriya Trust, Poonga Nagar, Thiruvottiyur; Inaintha Sakthi Kuzhu, Sivan Nagar Association, New Washermenpet; Recovery AFG, Risen Christ Church, Peravallur, Kolathur; and Balwadi School, Kavarapalayam Main Rd., Avadi, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Community Service Centre, Balfour Rd., Kilpauk; PS HSS., Mylapore; Advent Christian Middle School, Velachery Rd., Sembakkam; Risen Christ Church, Paper Mills Rd., Peravallur; Alagu Muthu Mariyamman Tirumana Mandapam, Periyar Salai; St. Present Church, Johny John Khan Mirshahibpet; E.C.I. Zion School, 100 ft. Rd., Ekkatuthangal; Karthikeyan MHSS., Saligramam; St. Vincent School, Assumption Church, Railway Colony, Choolaimedu; Faith Christian Church, Madha Kovil St., Nerkundram; Govt. HSS., Madhiravedu Rd., Velappan Chavadi; and Sevapriya Trust, Poonga Nagar, Thiruvottiyur, 7 p.m.