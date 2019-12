Chennai engagements for December 26, 2019

RELIGION

Thiruppavai: V. Ramamurthy, Srinivasa Perumal Temple, Gujji Naicken St., Anna Nagar East, 6.30 a.m.; Velukkudi Krishnan, Jaigopal Garodia Hindu Vidyalaya, 4th St., Postal Colony, West Mambalam, 7 a.m.; Kidambi Narayanan, R.R. Sabha, Mylapore, 7.30 a.m.; Ilaiyaville Srinidhi, E 55-B, 19th Cross St., Besant Nagar, 4 p.m.; C. Nammalwar, Sri Varadharaja Perumal Temple, Mugalivakkam, 6 p.m.; Srinivasa Gopala Mahadesikan, Sri Vedantha Desikar Devasthanam, K.P. Sannidhi St., Mylapore, 6.30 p.m.; Tirumalai Venmkatachariyar, Sri Andalammal Matam, Sanjeevaroyan Koil St., Old Washermenpet, 6.30 p.m.; R. Narayanan, Sri Varasiddhi Vinayagar Temple, 177, Welcome Colony, 25th St., E Sector, Anna Nagar West Extn., 6.30 p.m.

108 Divyadesa Mahatmiyam: Velukkudi Krishnan, Mandan Vidyashram, 2/155, NATCO Colony, North Street, Kottivakkam, 6.30 p.m.

Naishkarmyasiddhi: Satyavratananda, Sri Ranga Vilasam, No 8, Dr. Ranga Rd., Near Nandalala Temple. Mylapore, 11 a.m.

CULTURE

Kartik Fine Arts and VR Chennai - Anna Nagar: Inauguration of 24th Tamil Isai Vizha 2019 festival and conferment of titles to musicians, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Mylapore, 7 p.m.

Shree Niketan Group of Schools: Inauguration of The Art Exhibition 2019, Lalit Kala Academy, Greams Rd., 11 a.m.

South Zone Cultural Centre, Thanjavur: Divyaprabandham and Thirumurai Music Festival, 148/257 Thambu Chetty St., 6 p.m.

GENERAL

Tamil Nadu Platform for People’s Unity: Seminar on ‘Citizens Amendment Act’, SPS Thirumana Mandapam, Saidapet, 5.30 p.m.

Sri Krishna Sweets; Thiru Vi Ka Pechu Payilarangam and Dr Mu Va Thirukkural Narpani Sangam: Programme on ‘Kuralondrika Kuraiondrumillai’, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Mylapore, 6.30 p.m.

Periyar Library Reader’s Circle: Meeting, Periyar Thidal, Vepery, 6.30 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Keep It Simple Group, St. Joseph High School,Vepery High Rd., Vepery, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Caring and Sharing Group, Divine School, Perumal Koil St., S.V. Nagar, Padur; Santhome Boys HSS., Santhome; Tollgate Group, CSI Inbarasu Aalayam, Tollgate; Spiritual Service AFG, CSI Church, Nethaji Nagar, Tondiarpet; and Balwadi School, Kavarapalayam Main Rd., Avadi, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Church of Christ, Anna Nagar; Police Boys Club, Elango Nagar, Virugambakkam; Victory Child Development Centre, Muthalamman Koil St., Selaiyur; Church of Victorious Cross, Jawaharlal Nehru Salai, Ashok Nagar; St. Joseph Church, Cholapuram Rd., Ambattur; St. Sebastian Church, Madhavaram; C.S.I, Church, Tollgate; Good Shepherd Church, MMDA, Maduravoyal; St. Joseph Church, Porur; Santhome HSS., Santhome High Rd., Mylapore; V.G.P. Pbhilominal School, Injambakkam; St. James Church Primary School, Ayanavaram, 7 p.m.