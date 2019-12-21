Chennai engagements for December 21, 2019

RELIGION

Thiruppavai: V. Ramamurthy, Srinivasa Perumal Temple, Gujji Naicken St., Anna Nagar East, 6.30 a.m.; Velukkudi Krishnan, Jaigopal Garodia Hindu Vidyalaya, 4th St., Postal Colony, West Mambalam, 7 a.m.; Kidambi Narayanan, R.R. Sabha, Mylapore, 7.30 a.m.; Ilaiyaville Srinidhi, E 55-B, 19th Cross St., Besant Nagar, 4 p.m.; Srinivasa Gopala Mahadesikan, Sri Vedantha Desikar Devasthanam, K.P. Sannidhi St., Mylapore, 6.30 p.m.; Tirumalai Venmkatachariyar, Sri Andalammal Matam, Sanjeevaroyan Koil St., Old Washermenpet, 6.30 p.m.; R. Narayanan, Sri Varasiddhi Vinayagar Temple, 177, Welcome Colony, 25th St., E Sector, Anna Nagar West Extn., 6.30 p.m.

108 Divyadesa Mahatmiyam: Velukkudi Krishnan, Sri Gajalakshmi Kalyana Mandapam, Poonamallee High Rd., Velappanchavadi, 6.30 p.m.

Vicharasagara: Satyavratananda, Kesari HSS., Pondy Bazaar Extn., T. Nagar, 6 p.m.

Andrada Vazhvil Vedantham: Moksha Vidhyaananda Sarasvati, Pace Achyuta, Seemathamman Nagar, Maduravoyal, 7 p.m.

Meditation: Raghunayakananda, Vivekanandar Illam Campus, Kamarajar Salai, 7 p.m.

CULTURE

Hare Krishna Movement Chennai: Sri Sri Krishna Balarama Ratha Yatra, Governor Banwarilal Purohit participates, Elliot’s Beach, 4.30 p.m.

Tamil Isai Sangam: Inauguration of 77th annual Tamil Isai Festival and conferment of titles to musicians, Rajah Annamalai Hall, 6 p.m.

Chennai Fine Arts: Inauguration annual music festival 2019 and conferment of titles to musicians, Srinivasa Sastri Hall, Luz Church Rd., Mylapore, 10 a.m.

Bharatiya Sanskriti - Cultural Wing of The PSBB Millennium School: Inauguration of 1st edition of Rasamayee Sanghya and Margazhi Madhyam, Gerugambakkam, Noon

Kalashetra Foundation: Violin duet by Mysore Nagaraj and Dr. M. Manjunath, Thiruvanmiyur, 6 p.m.

Organising Committee: Programme on ‘Padmavati - An Avatar’, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Kilpauk Garden Rd., Kilpauk, 7 p.m.

Tamilmann Pathippagam: Release of book ‘Anna Arivukodai’, Anna Arivalayam, Teynempet, 6 p.m.

Yuvaraj Associates: Release of book on ‘Arrest NPAs’, Dakshinamurthy Auditorium, PS HSS., Mylapore, 6.50 p.m.

GENERAL

Alagappa College of Technology: Inauguration of Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Governor Banwarilal Purohit participates, Vivekanand Auditorium, Anna University, Guindy, 10 a.m.

National Commission For Protection of Child Rights, New Delhi and NIEPMD: Inauguration of conference on ‘Beyond Medical Diagnosis: Integration of Psycho-social perspective on Rehabilitiation and Re-integration of Child Sexual Abuse Victims, Lt. Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi participates, Muttukadu, Kovalam, 11 a.m.

Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University: Seminar on ‘Basic Training programme on Human Rights’, Senate Hall, Guindy, 9.30 a.m.

Tamil Nadu Skill Development and Mangalyan Technical Workers Cooperative Society: Distribution of certificates, Saraswathi Vidyalaya Training Centre, 19 KK St., MKB Nagar, 11 a.m.

Kuppuswami Sastri Research Institute: R. Srinivasa Tatachari endowment lecture-demo on ‘The Stature of Ghatam Through The Ages’, Sanskrit College, Mylapore, 6 p.m.

Chennai Centre for China Studies and National Maritime Foundation: Inauguration of concerence on ‘Sino-Indian Cooperation in Science and Technology’, The Institute of Mathematical Sciences, IV Cross Rd., Taramani, 9.30 a.m.

Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations: Workshop on illegal slaughter practices, Earth Story, Besant Nagar, 3 p.m.

New College : Graduation Day (Shift II), Peters Rd., Royapettah, 11 a.m.

Vel Tech Rangarajan Dr. Sagunthala R&D Institute of Science and Technology: Inauguration of 12th AWIM National Olympics 2019, Avadi, 5 p.m.

Victoria Tehnical Institute: Drawing competition for students, 180, Anna Salai, 3.30 p.m.

Sudharsanam Vidyaashram: 6th annual day celebrations, Thiruverkadu, 4 p.m.

Rotary Club of Madras North: Introducing Project Kannama, Hotel Raj Palace Sundar, 4.30 p.m.

Ulaga Thirukkural Meiyam: Meeting, Valluvarkottam, 10 a.m.

Seesha: Programme ‘Joy of Giving’ - distribution of new clothers to underprileged children and dsitribution of welfare benefits, Paul’s Indoor Auditorium, DGS Dhinakaran Salai, R.A. Puram, 2.30 p.m.

Krishna Sweets and Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation: Programme on ‘Nallour Virudhu’, YMIA Hall, Mylapore, 5.30 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Turning Point Group, Arul Kadal Aikiya Aalayam, Santhome High Rd. and New Attitude Group, St. Andrews Church, Choolai, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Community Service Centre, Balfour Rd., Kilpauk; Alagu Andavar Temple, Korukkupet; God Given Opportunity AFG, Sevaipriya Trust, Poonga Nagar, Thiruvottiyur; Inaintha Sakthi Kuzhu, Sivan Nagar Association, New Washermenpet; Recovery AFG, Risen Christ Church, Peravallur, Kolathur; and Balwadi School, Kavarapalayam Main Rd., Avadi, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Community Service Centre, Balfour Rd., Kilpauk; PS HSS., Mylapore; Advent Christian Middle School, Velachery Rd., Sembakkam; Risen Christ Church, Paper Mills Rd., Peravallur; Alagu Muthu Mariyamman Tirumana Mandapam, Periyar Salai; St. Present Church, Johny John Khan Mirshahibpet; E.C.I. Zion School, 100 ft. Rd., Ekkatuthangal; Karthikeyan MHSS., Saligramam; St. Vincent School, Assumption Church, Railway Colony, Choolaimedu; Faith Christian Church, Madha Kovil St., Nerkundram; Govt. HSS., Madhiravedu Rd., Velappan Chavadi; and Sevapriya Trust, Poonga Nagar, Thiruvottiyur, 7 p.m.