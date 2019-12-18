Chennai engagements for December 18, 2019

RELIGION

Thiruppavai: V. Ramamurthy, Srinivasa Perumal Temple, Gujji Naicken St., Anna Nagar East, 6.30 a.m.; Velukkudi Krishnan, Jaigopal Garodia Hindu Vidyalaya, 4th St., Postal Colony, West Mambalam, 7 a.m.; Kidambi Narayanan, R.R. Sabha, Mylapore, 7.30 a.m.; Srinivasa Gopala Mahadesikan, Sri Vedantha Desikar Devasthanam, K.P. Sannidhi St., Mylapore, 6.30 p.m.; Tirumalai Venmkatachariyar, Sri Andalammal Matam, Sanjeevaroyan Koil St., Old Washermenpet, 6.30 p.m.; R. Narayanan, Sri Varasiddhi Vinayagar Temple, 177, Welcome Colony, 25th St., E Sector, Anna Nagar West Extn., 6.30 p.m.

108 Divyadesa Mahatmiyam: Velukkudi Krishnan, Sriram Dayal Khemka Vivekananda Vidyalaya, Rajakadai, Thiruvottiyur, 6.30 p.m.

Viveka Choodamani: Ramana Swaroopananda, Rajam Neela, Plot No W 140, 4th St., Sector B, Park Rd., Anna Nagar West, 6.45 p.m.

CULTURE

Hamsadhsani: Inauguration of 25th NRI Music and Dance Festival 2019 and felicitation to Senior NRI Musicians, Youth Hostel, 2nd Avenue, Indira Nagar, Adyar, 6.10 p.m.

InKo Centre and Tara Books: Inauguration of exhibition ‘The Book and the Arts: A Pubishing Journey’, The Gallery, 18, Adyar Club Gate Rd., 6.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Easwari Engineering College: IGBC student chapter, Bharathi Salai, Ramapuram, 10 a.m.

S.A. Engineering College: Programme on Python Training, 9 a.m. and awareness program on Kavalan SOS, Thiruverkadu, 10 a.m.

A.M. Jain College: Seminar on ‘Entrepreneurship and Innovation as Career Opportunity in Tourism and Travel Management’, Meenambakkam, 10 a.m.

MEASI Institute of Management: Lecture on ‘3 Secrets of getting a job anywhere in the world, Pattulos Rd., Royapettah, 11 a.m.

Bharathi Women’s College, Chennai and Alumni Association of Govt. Kilpauk Medical College: Inauguration of Women Wellness Programme ‘Paavai’, Prakasam Salai, Broadway, 10.30 a.m.

G.S.S. Jain College For Women: Breast cancer awarness programme, Vepery High Rd., Vepery, 10.30 a.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meeting, Staying Clean Group, St. Lourdes Church, Don Bosco School, Perambur, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Shrine of Divine Mercy Church, Anna Nagar East; The Lady of the Light Church, Luz, Mylapore; St. Andrews Church, Gandhi Rd., Guduvancherry; One Day Life AFG, Nivedha School, Sathyamoorthy Nagar; Child AFG, Balwadi School, Mannurpet; and CSI Trinity Church, N.M. Rd., Avadi, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Loyola MHSS., United India Colony, Kodambakkam; Divine Mercy Church, D- Block, Anna Nagar East; Anglo Indian Association, Ponniyamman Koil St., Egmore; Annai Velankanni Church, Besant Nagar; Fathima Church, Velachery Main Rd., East Tambaram; Kondithope Community Centre, Police Quarters, Walltax Rd.; E.C.I. Church, Vanagaram Rd., Ambattur; C.S.I. Church, Moolakadai; Corporation School, MKM Koil St., Mylapore; E.C.I. Church, Koladi Rd., Thiruverkadu; E.C.I. Church, Perumal Koil St., Madhuravoyal; R.P.F. Association Office, IC.F. Villivakkam, 7 p.m.