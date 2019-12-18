Chennai

Chennai engagements for December 18, 2019

more-in

RELIGION

Thiruppavai: V. Ramamurthy, Srinivasa Perumal Temple, Gujji Naicken St., Anna Nagar East, 6.30 a.m.; Velukkudi Krishnan, Jaigopal Garodia Hindu Vidyalaya, 4th St., Postal Colony, West Mambalam, 7 a.m.; Kidambi Narayanan, R.R. Sabha, Mylapore, 7.30 a.m.; Srinivasa Gopala Mahadesikan, Sri Vedantha Desikar Devasthanam, K.P. Sannidhi St., Mylapore, 6.30 p.m.; Tirumalai Venmkatachariyar, Sri Andalammal Matam, Sanjeevaroyan Koil St., Old Washermenpet, 6.30 p.m.; R. Narayanan, Sri Varasiddhi Vinayagar Temple, 177, Welcome Colony, 25th St., E Sector, Anna Nagar West Extn., 6.30 p.m.

108 Divyadesa Mahatmiyam: Velukkudi Krishnan, Sriram Dayal Khemka Vivekananda Vidyalaya, Rajakadai, Thiruvottiyur, 6.30 p.m.

Viveka Choodamani: Ramana Swaroopananda, Rajam Neela, Plot No W 140, 4th St., Sector B, Park Rd., Anna Nagar West, 6.45 p.m.

CULTURE

Hamsadhsani: Inauguration of 25th NRI Music and Dance Festival 2019 and felicitation to Senior NRI Musicians, Youth Hostel, 2nd Avenue, Indira Nagar, Adyar, 6.10 p.m.

InKo Centre and Tara Books: Inauguration of exhibition ‘The Book and the Arts: A Pubishing Journey’, The Gallery, 18, Adyar Club Gate Rd., 6.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Easwari Engineering College: IGBC student chapter, Bharathi Salai, Ramapuram, 10 a.m.

S.A. Engineering College: Programme on Python Training, 9 a.m. and awareness program on Kavalan SOS, Thiruverkadu, 10 a.m.

A.M. Jain College: Seminar on ‘Entrepreneurship and Innovation as Career Opportunity in Tourism and Travel Management’, Meenambakkam, 10 a.m.

MEASI Institute of Management: Lecture on ‘3 Secrets of getting a job anywhere in the world, Pattulos Rd., Royapettah, 11 a.m.

Bharathi Women’s College, Chennai and Alumni Association of Govt. Kilpauk Medical College: Inauguration of Women Wellness Programme ‘Paavai’, Prakasam Salai, Broadway, 10.30 a.m.

G.S.S. Jain College For Women: Breast cancer awarness programme, Vepery High Rd., Vepery, 10.30 a.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meeting, Staying Clean Group, St. Lourdes Church, Don Bosco School, Perambur, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Shrine of Divine Mercy Church, Anna Nagar East; The Lady of the Light Church, Luz, Mylapore; St. Andrews Church, Gandhi Rd., Guduvancherry; One Day Life AFG, Nivedha School, Sathyamoorthy Nagar; Child AFG, Balwadi School, Mannurpet; and CSI Trinity Church, N.M. Rd., Avadi, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Loyola MHSS., United India Colony, Kodambakkam; Divine Mercy Church, D- Block, Anna Nagar East; Anglo Indian Association, Ponniyamman Koil St., Egmore; Annai Velankanni Church, Besant Nagar; Fathima Church, Velachery Main Rd., East Tambaram; Kondithope Community Centre, Police Quarters, Walltax Rd.; E.C.I. Church, Vanagaram Rd., Ambattur; C.S.I. Church, Moolakadai; Corporation School, MKM Koil St., Mylapore; E.C.I. Church, Koladi Rd., Thiruverkadu; E.C.I. Church, Perumal Koil St., Madhuravoyal; R.P.F. Association Office, IC.F. Villivakkam, 7 p.m.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 18, 2019 12:29:58 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/chennai-engagements-for-december-18-2019/article30333388.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY