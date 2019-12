Chennai engagements for December 13

RELIGION

Sundara Kaandam: B. Sundarakumar, Sastra Sathsang, 9/19, Karnan St, Rangarajapuram, Kodambakkam, 6.30 p.m

Rukmini Kalyanam: Dhamal Ramakrishnan and Perundevi , Pandurangan Temple, Shantinagar Adambakkam, 6.30 p.m

Viveka Choodamani: Ramana Swaroopananda, Rajam Neela, plot no W-140, 4th St, Sector B, Park Road, Anna Nagar West, 6.45 p.m

CULTURE

Krishna Gana Sabha: Inauguration of Margazhi Mela, Governor Banwarilal Purohit participates, T. Nagar, 5 p.m

Narada Gana Sabha: Isai Natya Nataka Vizha, Satguru Gnanananda Hall, T.T.K. Road, 6 p.m

Madras Institute of Development Studies: Discussion on Salah Punathil’s book - Interrogating Communalism, Madras Institute of Development Studies, Gandhi Nagar, Adyar, 3.30 p.m

Chennai Photowalk: Inauguration of photo exhibition - Eyes of Madras 3.0, Art Houz, Sterling Road, Nungambakkam, 10 a.m

GENERAL

Rotary Club of Chennai Capital’s Sports Foundation: Inauguration of Sports Coaching Festival 2019, Minister Kadambur Raju participates, GRT Convention Centre, T. Nagar, 5 p.m.

National Institute for Empowerment of Persons With Multiple Disabilities: Workshop on technology enabled economic inclusion - prospects and challenges, ECR, Muttukadu, 10 a.m

University of Madras: Sree Narayana Guru Endowment seminar, room number 48, Tower Clock Building, University of Madras, 10.30 a.m

University of Madras: Seminar on Truth and Non-Violence in Gandhian Thoughts, University premises, 10 a.m.

Sevalaya: Rajaji Day celebrations, Sevalaya, Kasuva Village, Pakkam, Thiruninravur, 11 a.m

Mylai Tiruvalluvar Sangam: Ariviyal Kalanjiam award function, Shasun Jain College for Women, T Nagar, 1.30 p.m.

Sri Aurobindo Society: Workshop on Savitri, Sri Aurobindo Society, Smith Road, 4 p.m

Chennai Christian Advocates Fellowship: Christmas celebrations, CSI St Paul’s Church parish hall, Hunters Road, Choolai - Doveton, 5.30 p.m