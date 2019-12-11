Chennai

Chennai engagements for December 12, 2019

RELIGION

Ramayanam: B. Sundarkumar, Sastra Sathsang, 9/19, Karnan Street, Rangarajapuram, Kodambakkam, 6.30 p.m.

Naishkarmyasiddhi: Swamini Satyavratananda, Sri Rangavilasam, 8, Dr. Ranga Rd., Mylapore, 11 a.m.

Dhanyashtakam: Moksha Vidhyaananda Sarasvati, 4/14, MIG flats, 4th Main Rd., Kottur Gardens, 11 a.m.

CULTURE

Chennai Cultural Academy Trust: Inauguration of Fine Arts Festival, Ramarao Kala Mantap, Habibullah Rd., T. Nagar, 4 p.m.

NABARD: Inauguration of NABARD Gramiya Thiruvizha, exhibition and sale of products made by rural artisans, Mother Teresa Women’s Complex, Valluvar Kottam High Rd., Nungambakkam, 10 a.m.

National Jute Board: Inauguration of Jute Fair, Kamadhenu Kalyana Mahal, Luz Church Rd., Mylapore, 10.30 a.m.

Crafts Council of India: Inauguration of Craftpreneur, exhibition of contemporary craft, Lalit Kala Akademi, 10.30 a.m.

GENERAL

Greater Chennai Police: Awareness programme on Kavalan SOS and Madras Medical College, 2nd floor, Old Madras Medical College Campus, 11 a.m.

Madhuram Narayanan Centre for Exceptional Children: Annual day celebration, Vani Mahal, GN Chetty Rd., T. Nagar, 10 a.m.

Harijan Sevak Sangh: 150th Birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi and Kasturba, Cultural exchange programme, SRS Sarvodaya Girls Hostel, Mc Nicholas Rd., Chetpet, 6 p.m.

Indian Broadcasters Forum: Public Service Broadcasting Day celebrations, Department of Journalism and Communication, University of Madras, 11 a.m.

Anna Adarsh College for Women: Inauguration of National Conference on Big Data in Business, Anna Nagar, 9 a.m.

GSS Jain College for Women: Lecture on Consumer behaviour, Vepery High Rd., 12.30 p.m.

The New College: Graduation Day, Peters Rd., Royapettah, 3 p.m.

Stella Maris College and DST Thematic Unit of Excellence, IIT Madras: Valedictory of International conference on ‘Recent advances in nanosciences and nanotechnology,’ 4 p.m.

Periyar Library Reader’s Circle: Meeting, Periyar Thidal, Vepery, 6.30 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Keep It Simple Group, St. Joseph High School,Vepery High Rd., Vepery, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Caring and Sharing Group, Divine School, Perumal Koil St., S.V. Nagar, Padur; Santhome Boys HSS., Santhome; Tollgate Group, CSI Inbarasu Aalayam, Tollgate; Spiritual Service AFG, CSI Church, Nethaji Nagar, Tondiarpet; and Balwadi School, Kavarapalayam Main Rd., Avadi, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Church of Christ, Anna Nagar; Police Boys Club, Elango Nagar, Virugambakkam; Victory Child Development Centre, Muthalamman Koil St., Selaiyur; Church of Victorious Cross, Jawaharlal Nehru Salai, Ashok Nagar; St. Joseph Church, Cholapuram Rd., Ambattur; St. Sebastian Church, Madhavaram; C.S.I, Church, Tollgate; Good Shepherd Church, MMDA, Madhuravoyal; St. Joseph Church, Balayakarar St., Porur; Santhome HSS., Santhome High Rd., Mylapore; V.G.P. Philominal School, Injambakkam; St. James Church Primary School, Ayanavaram, 7 p.m.

