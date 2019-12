Chennai engagements for Friday, December 20, 2019

RELIGION

Thiruppavai: V. Ramamurthy, Srinivasa Perumal Temple, Gujji Naicken St., Anna Nagar East, 6.30 a.m.; Velukkudi Krishnan, Jaigopal Garodia Hindu Vidyalaya, 4th St., Postal Colony, West Mambalam, 7 a.m.; Kidambi Narayanan, R.R. Sabha, Mylapore, 7.30 a.m.; Ilaiyaville Srinidhi, E 55-B, 19th Cross St., Besant Nagar, 4 p.m.; Srinivasa Gopala Mahadesikan, Sri Vedantha Desikar Devasthanam, K.P. Sannidhi St., Mylapore, 6.30 p.m.; Tirumalai Venmkatachariyar, Sri Andalammal Matam, Sanjeevaroyan Koil St., Old Washermenpet, 6.30 p.m.; R. Narayanan, Sri Varasiddhi Vinayagar Temple, 177, Welcome Colony, 25th St., E Sector, Anna Nagar West Extn., 6.30 p.m.

108 Divyadesa Mahatmiyam: Velukkudi Krishnan, Sri Gajalakshmi Kalyana Mandapam, Poonamallee High Rd., Velappanchavadi, 6.30 p.m.

CULTURE

Sri Ramakrishna Math: Launch of first Virtual Reality Movie on ‘Tears of Vivekananda-Transformation of India’, Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel participates, Vivekananda House, Kamarajar Salai, 12.15 p.m.

Kalakshetra Foundation: Inauguration of 66th annual art festival, Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel participates, Bharat Kalakshetra Auditorium, Thiruvanmiyur, 5.30 p.m.

Kartik Fine Arts: Inauguration of 19th Natya Darshan conference and conferment of titles to musicians, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Mylapore, 5 p.m.

GENERAL

M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation: Seminar on ‘Urban Transport in India - Why are things the way they are, and what can we do about it?’, 3rd Cross St., Institutional Area, Taramani, 10.45 a.m.

Apollo College of Nursing: 23rd lamp lighting ceremony, Vanagaram to Ambattur Main Rd., Ayanambakkam, 10.30 a.m.

S.A. Engineering College: Workshop on ‘Recent trends in Fuzzy, Rough set theory and graph theory applications’, Thiruverkadu, 9.30 a.m.

Hindustan Group of Institutions: Christmas Day celebrations, Padur, 2 p.m.

The Society of Auditors: Talk on ‘Valuation in today’s regulatory environment’, 4/180, Luz Church Rd., Mylapore, 6 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meeting, Sangarsh Group, Fatima Church, United India Colony, Kodambakkam, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Sinagaram Pillai Boys HSS., Villivakkam; St. Louis Church, Canal Bank Rd., Gandhi Nagar, Adyar; T.T.H. Rd.. Devar Peravaio, Avadi; CSI Emmanuel Church, Church Rd., Ottagapalayam, Vadapalani; Silver Jubilee Group, Kevin School, Royapuram; and Puthiya Shakthi aFG, Santhosh Nursery and Primary School, Ezhil Nagar, Kodungaiyur, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Kevin School, Royapuram; Singaram Pillai Boys HSS., Villivakkam, Kesari HSS., T. Nagar; C.S.I. Zion Church School, Chintadripet; Assembly of God’s Church, 100 ft. Rd., Arumbakkam;; Magadalona Mariyal Church, Ezhil Nagar, Poonamallee; C.S.I. Peters Church, Vyasarpadi; Thevar Peravai, CTH Rd., Avadi; Chinmaya Lions Club, Nerkundram Main Rd., Chinmaya Nagar; C.S.I. Deaf School, Santhome High Rd., Mylapore,; Govt. Primary Schook, Karapakkam; R.P.F. Association Office, ICF, Villivakkam, 7 p.m.