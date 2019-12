Chennai engagements: December 9, 2019

RELIGION

Gita: Satyavratananda, Shirdi Sai Hall, Shenoy Nagar, 6.30 p.m

Kaivalya Navaneetham: Moksha Vidyananda, S-1, plot 28, Kumaran Nagar, 3rd Cross St., Chinmaya Nagar, Stage 2, 11 a.m.

CULTURE

Sri Thyaga Brahma Gana Sabha: Inauguration of 40th Isai, Iyal, Nataka Vizha, Vani Mahal, 5 p.m.

Harijan Sevak Sangh: Cultural exchange programme, Vinoba Hall, Thakkar Bapa Vidyalaya, 58 Venkatnarayana Rd., T. Nagar, 4 p.m.

Vanavil Cultural Centre: Book launch, Barathi Memorial House, Tulasinga Perumal Koil St., Triplicane, 6.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Developers India: 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, Minister for Tamil language and culture K. Pandiarajan and The Hindu group publisher N. Ravi participate, Russian Cultural Centre, 74, Kasturi Ranga Rd., Alwarpet, 5.15 p.m.

Gandhi Study Centre: T.D. Tirumalai memorial prizes and awards distribution, Thakkar Bapa Vidyalaya, 58 Venkatnarayana Rd., T. Nagar, 4 p.m.

Loyola College: Conference on Constitutionalism among youth in contemporary India, Lawrence Sundaram Hall, Nungambakkam, 9 a.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Grace of the Millennium Group, CSI Zion Church, Chintadripet; and Reality Group, CSI Good Shepherd Church, Taramani 100 ft. Rd., Velachery, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Meston College of Education, Royapettah; The Lady of the Light Church, Luz, Mylapore; Madipakkam Group, Moovarasampettai; Anmeega Asthivara Group, Tollgate; and CSI Church, Padikuppam Rd., Anna Nagar, 7 p.m.; Family Group, Alagumuthumariamman Thirukoil, Korrukupet; and Independence AFG, St. Mathias Church, K.K. Nagar, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Our Lady of Lourdese Church, Perambur, 6.30 p.m.; Meston College, Royapettah;; Risen Redeemers Church, United India Colony, Kodambakkam; Annai Velankanni Church, Besant Nagar; The Lady of the Light Church, Luz, Mylapore; St. Johns Catholic Church, Seniyamman Koil St., Thirumullaivayal; Purana Suvisesa Eluputhal Church, Santhipuram, Thirumullaivoyal; Glory Church, MMDA Colony, Arumbakkam; St. Joseph School,, 18th West Cross St., M.K.B. Nagar; Govt. Primary School, Govindaraj Nagar, Kattupakkam; Immanuel Church, Perumal Kovil St., Nerkundram, English Language Meeting, Teresa Church, Nungambakkam, 7 p.m.