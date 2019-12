Chennai engagements, December 8, 2019

RELIGION

Ramayanam: B. Sundarkumar, Sastra Sathsang, 9/19, Karnan St., Rangarajapuram, Kodambakkam, 6.30 p.m.

Gita: Tejomayananda, Tapovan Hall, Chinmaya Heritage Centre, Harrington Rd., Chetpet, 7 p.m.

Bhishmasthuthi: Gomatam Madhavachari, 14/48, 2nd St., Gill Nagar, Choolaimedu, 4 p.m.

Dakshina Murthy: Satyavratananda, Samskrita Bharati Hall, Dr. Radhakrishnan Salai 8th St., Mylapore, 8.30 a.m.

Namasangeerthanam - Guruvayur Ekadasi: N.V. Shankar, Sri Vishnu Mohan Foundation, 7, New Giri Rd., T. Nagar, 6 p.m.

Ananda Sudandiram: Elango Aravindham, Sri Aurobindo Society, Smith Rd., 10 a.m.

Aanmeega Santheega Vilakkangal: Nannilam V. Rajagopalan, T 75 A, 30th Cross St., Tigar Varadachari Rd., Besant Nagar, 3 p.m.

CULTURE

Theatrekaran: Inauguration of utsavam, Counter Culture Comedy Club, Alwarpet, 5 p.m.

Organising Committee: Launch of publications ‘Thirumalin Macha, Koorma; Varaga Avatharangal’ and ‘Thirumalin Narasimha Vamana Avatharangal’, Room No ESB 244, Seminar Hall, 1st Floor, Electrical Science Bock, IIT Madras, 10 a.m.

Sri Chandi Homa Trust: Sri Satha Chandi Homam, Dharmaprakash Kalyana Mandapam, Raja Annamalai Salai, Purasawalkam, 7 a.m.

GENERAL

SRM Valliammai Engineering College: Alumni Meet ‘Shimmer 2019’, Kattankulathur, 10 a.m.

Swatantra Foundation and Rajaji Centre for Public Affairs: 141st birth anniversary celebrations of C. Rajagopalachari TAG=PS-Dakshinamurthy Auditorium, PS HSS., Mylapore, 5.30 p.m.

Social Service Centre: Memorial meeting on founder-member, SSC T.S. Krishnamurthy, BVSN Murthy Centre for Special Children, Thambiah Rd., T. Nagar, 3 p.m.

Vanavil Cultural Centre: Bharathi Thiruvizha 2019 - Seminar on ‘Pudhu Neri Kattiya Pulavan’, F-50, Madras University Centrenary Building, Chepauk, 9.30 a.m.

Humour Club Internationa (Triplicane Chapter): Meeting, TAG-Mylapore Fine Arts Club, Oliver Rd., Mylapore, 4 p.,m.

Anna Nagar Humour Club: Meeting, Krishnaswamy School, 13th Main Rd., Anna Nagar, 4 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Good Company Group, St. Teresa Church, Nungambakkam, 11 a.m.; Miracle of Marina Group, Chennai School, Venkatarangam Pillai St., T. Nagar; and Circle of Life Group, Annai Velankannai Church, Besant Nagar, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Holy Angels Convent, T. Nagar, 11 a.m; Sunshine Group, Loyola MHSS., UI Colony, Kodambakkam, 4 p.m.; Wisdom AFG, Kesari HSS., Teynampet, 7 p.m. Broadway Group, St. Francis Xavier Church, Broadway, 6 p.m.; CSI Wesley Church, Opp Kallarai Stop, Poonamallee, 7 p.m.; Deiva Shakthi Kuzhu, Sri Sathya Sai HSS., Nadapai Garden St., Theradi 6 p.m.; and St. Anthonys Church, Puzhal, 5 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Assemption School, St. Teresa Church, Nungambakkam, 10.00 a.m.; St. Mathias Church, Kamarajar Salai,, K.K. Nagar; C.S.I. School, Gandhi Main Rd., Oragadam, Ambattur; Govt. HSS., Police Boys Club, Maduravoyal; Sankara MHSS., Thiruvottiyur, Railway Hospital, Perambur, 11 a.m.; Dr. Boaz Memorial Hospital, Velachery Rd., Selaiyur; Infant Jesus Church, Manali New Nagar, Manali; C.S.I. Peters Church, Vyasarpadi, 11.30 a.m.; St. Francis Xavier Church, Broadway, 6 p.m. Kesari HSS., T. Nagar; Police Boys Club, Chinmaya Nagar; Singaram Pillai Boys HSS., Villivakkam; Arul Kadal, Santhome High Rd.; 7 pm.