Chennai engagements, December 7, 2019

RELIGION

Sundara Kandam: B. Sundarkumar, Sastra Sathsang, 9/19, Karnan St., Rangarajapuram, Kodambakkam, 6.30 p.m.

Dasavataram in Tiruppavai: Krishnaveni, Sri Vishnu Mohan Foundation, 7, New Giri Road, T. Nagar, 6 p.m.

Gajendra Moksham: Madavachari, 14, II St., Gill Nagar, 4 p.m.

Vicharasagara: Satyavratananda, Kesari High School, T.Nagar, 6 p.m.

Thirumal Perumai: Nagai Mukundan, Dharmaprakash wedding hall, Purasawalkam, 6.30 p.m.

Guided Meditation: Raghunayakananda, Vivekanandar Illam, Kamarajar Salai, Triplicane, 7 p.m.

CULTURE

Mudhra: Inauguration of 25th Fine Arts Festival and awards function, Ramakrishna Mission School, Krishna St., T.Nagar, 5.30 p.m.

Pushpanjali Cultural Trust: Natya Vizha, Sri Sivasami Kalalaya, Mylapore, 4 p.m.

Kodu Art Gallery: Inauguration of ‘Retrospective show of artist M.Suriyamoorthy’, 191, 100 ft. Rd., Velachery-Vijayanagar, 5 p.m.

Cholamandal Artists’ Village: Launch of Museum of the Madras Movement on Google Arts and Culture, Injambakkam, 6 p.m.

Madras Kerala Samaj: Malayalolsavam, 903, PH Rd., 9 a.m.

GENERAL

Tansen Academy of Music: Ras Barse Utsav- Hindustani music festival and awards ceremony, Minister K.Pandiarajan participates, Museum Theatre, Egmore, 5.30 p.m.

Sankara Nethralaya: Inauguration of Synergy, N.Ram, Chairman, THG Publishing Pvt.Ltd. participates, College Road, 5.30 p.m.

Sri Ramachandra Engineering and Technology: Launch of Sriher-SUNY Center for Health Systems and Medical Engineering, Porur, 10.30 a.m.

Nila Comics-Arena Animation: Ponniyin Selvan comics- felicitation ceremony, Arena hall, Indian Bank building, Second Avenue, Anna Nagar, 10 a.m.

Vanavil Cultural Centre: Bharathi Festival, Madras University F-50 hall, 9.30 a.m.

Tiruvottiyur Bharathi Pasarai: Mahakavi Bharathiyar birth anniversary fest, Dr.Sivandi Adhithanar Girls HSS., Periathoppu, Manali, 2.30 p.m.

Adyar Nature and Environment Centre, Theosophical Society and Madras Naturalist Society: Jayanand Govindaraj talks on Fauna of Falklands, South Georgia ad Antartica, Theosophical Society, 5 p.m.

Tambaram Parents’ Association for the Mentally Retarded: National Day for the Mentally Retarded persons, Patrician College, Gandhi Nagar, Adyar, 9 a.m.

Lions Club of Anna Nagar: Golden jubilee celebrations, Hotel Hilton, 7 p.m.

South India Diet Herbal Yoga and Nature Cure Trust: Free training, Thakkar Bapa Vidyalaya, T.Nagar, 4 p.m.

North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation Ltd: Crafts Bazaar, Co-optex exhibition ground, Egmore, 11 a.m.

Samskrita Academy: Programme, Sanskrit College, Mylapore, 6 p.m.

